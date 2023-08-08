Charges Filed In Red Bank Stabbing

A man who police say stabbed a woman and then himself at an apartment in Red Bank last Tuesday is now facing criminal charges.

Damon Blaine Pittman, 28, of 514 Royal Crest Dr., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a fetus, and assault.

Red Bank Police, as well as members from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 514 Royal Crest Dr. at 2:29 a.m.

Officers were told that the woman who was stabbed was six months pregnant and that the man was still on scene and under the influence of drugs.

The man was lying on the living room floor with what appeared to be a stab wound to his lower abdomen.

The woman was sitting on the couch with a stab wound to the stomach.

Officers found blood on the floor near a bed and a six-inch knife with a fixed blade under a desk in the bedroom. The knife appeared to be covered in blood.

Another apartment resident said Pittman opened her bedroom door, mumbled something, fell to the floor, then crawled to the living room.

The neighbor said the woman who was stabbed came up the steps, sat on the couch, and said, "He stabbed me." She said the woman stated that Pittman then stabbed himself.

Asked if Pittman said anything before stabbing her, the woman said he said something about her cheating on him.

v0 ive regarding a stabbing call.



Upon arrival, a woman and man were located at the scene who had each sustained a stab wound. Both people were treated by EMS and transported for further medical treatment.

Red Bank Detectives were called to the scene to investigate further. The initial investigation revealed that the man, identified as Damon Pittman, allegedly stabbed the woman during a domestic dispute and then stabbed himself. The investigation will continue, and criminal charges are pending.