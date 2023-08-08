Latest Headlines

Charges Dismissed Against Angel Bumpass, Who Once Faced Life Sentence For 2009 Chattanooga Murder

  • Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Angel Bumpass and defense team
Angel Bumpass and defense team

Charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery were dismissed Tuesday afternoon against Angel Bumpass, who once was sentenced to serve life in prison for the 2009 Chattanooga murder of 68-year-old Franklin Bonner.

Ms. Bumpass and Mallory Vaughn had been tried for the murder in 2019, with her convicted and Vaughn exonerated. Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz then awarded her a new trial, citing cumulative errors in the handling of her case.

District Attorney Coty Wamp announced Tuesday that the state and law enforcement had been taking every step possible to bring justice in the case. She said it would not be justice to try Ms. Bumpass alone since she said a 13-year-old girl could not have carried out the crime alone. She said others needed to be on trial, and the state would continue to seek more evidence.

She said the only evidence against Ms. Bumpass was because her fingerprints matched partial fingerprints taken from duct tape used to tie up the victim. Franklin Bonner was found tied to a table and chair in his ransacked home.

She noted that the defense had provided a polygraph that showed Ms. Bumpass was truthful in her denial of any involvement in the case. She said she told the defense that it needed to be a law enforcement test, and that was done with the same results.

DA Wamp said the state had contacted Vaughn, who would not face any more prosecution because of double jeopardy. She said he was cooperative, but said he had no information on the case.

Ms. Bumpass, who is now 27, was subdued while standing by her lawyer, William Massey, outside the courtroom.

She said she plans to return to Louisville, Ky., and raise her daughters there.

Attorney Massey, who is from Memphis, said when he first met Ms. Bumpass it was in a state facility and there was always a counselor with them when he met with her. "We really couldn't discuss the case," he said. The attorney said Judge Greenholtz then arranged for her to be brought to Hamilton County where they could discuss the case in private.

Attorney Massey praised DA Wamp, saying it was "one thing to be tough on crime, but another to be willing to seek justice."

He said lie detector tests are still not allowed as evidence in trials, but he said they have been greatly improved and are a good indicator if an individual is being truthful. He said Ms. Bumpass has always proclaimed her innocence.

A&E ran an episode about the case on its Accused: Innocent or Guilty? program in May 2020.

Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
PHOTOS: UT's 1st Day In Full Pads
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023

The Collegedale commissioners on Monday night, formally accepted the gift of a new city park from McKee Food. The new Little Debbie Park near the Collegedale Commons opened on June 30 and has ... more

  • 8/8/2023

A man who police say stabbed a woman and then himself at an apartment in Red Bank last Tuesday is now facing criminal charges. Damon Blaine Pittman, 28, of 514 Royal Crest Dr., is charged ... more

  • 8/8/2023

A man police say stole an ambulance at Winchester, Tn., then led law enforcement on a chase down I-24 that ended in a brief standoff, is now facing charges in Chattanooga for allegedly assaulting ... more

