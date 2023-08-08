Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park

The Collegedale commissioners on Monday night, formally accepted the gift of a new city park from McKee Food. The new Little Debbie Park near the Collegedale Commons opened on June 30 and has been getting only good comments on social media, said City Planner Jason Allin. Mayor Morty Lloyd said that recently one third of all the cars seen around the park have had out of town licenses, which he said is good news for the city. A recommendation for the city to accept the park came from the municipal planning commission before the vote was unanimously in favor.

This year’s budget includes money to increase parking around the Nature Nook Park and the Collegedale Greenway. Some recent roadwork for TDOT is nearing completion and, when the contractor leaves, there will be an abandoned right-of-way that already has a road bed. The city wants the right of way property to use for additional parking. If Collegedale agrees that the property will be for perpetual public use, TDOT will give the land, which is between two railroad tracks, to the city at no cost. The commissioners voted to fill out an application for acquiring the area for additional parking for the parks.

The city will also sign a construction agreement with Norfolk Southern Railroad for repairs related to the train derailment that took place in the middle of Collegedale last year. The railroad will reimburse Collegedale for up to $29,000 for the preliminary engineering review that has been done and there will be construction engineering and administrative costs to come. Norfolk Southern will reimburse the city for it all. The work should be finished in two to three weeks and then the road can be used again.

Each year TDOT offers an airport maintenance grant that Collegedale traditionally receives. The board has approved to sign the 2024 grant application. The money will be used to off-set some operational costs at the airport. The city will get $15,000 from the grant with a 95/5 percent split.

Several months ago, the commissioners approved using the lowest bid for sewer cleaning and using closed circuit TV testing to see the condition of the pipes and where problems might be. Public Works Director Eric Sines said there is $65,000 left over from the work that was done to Basin #1. He received commission approval to spend up to $64,000, at the same rate, to start the clean-up process of another Basin. There are five Basins in the city of Collegedale’s sewer system.

Six years ago, Collegedale condemned a house on Prospect Church Road, then spent $30,000 to fix it up, said City Attorney Sam Elliott. The adjacent property owner bought the land at a tax auction for $20,000 - $10,000 less than Collegedale’s lien on the property. City Attorney Elliott informed the commissioners that once a tax sale occurs, the lien is cleared, so Hamilton County will pay the city only $20,000, giving Collegedale less than it spent to make the improvements. The city has no choice now, said attorney Elliott. Mayor Lloyd will have to sign the deed and return it to the county before it is sent to the new owner.

Public hearings were held Monday night for rezoning several properties in the city prior to a final vote to change the zoning, but there were no speakers either for or against any of the changes.

Southern Adventist University’s property at 4690 and 4688 University Dr. was changed from R-2 to U-1 University zone. Collegedale will abandon the unopened right of way between the two parcels that will add 10 feet to each, and then they will be combined and will be used for student housing with an expansion of the Southern Village apartments. The property will hold three new buildings.

Property east of Collegedale Academy, a private school run by Southern Adventist University, was rezoned to U-1 from Single and Two Family Residential. The new zoning will allow it to be used for recreational activities at the school, such as a soccer field to be built there.

Property at 10965 Apison Pike was rezoned from Agricultural to R-2, Low Density Single and Two-Family. A single-family home remains on one of three lots at this time and for now the owner will split the property into two pieces, but when the house is removed it will be subdivided into three lots.

And two parcels on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road that were C-2 Commercial were rezoned to MU-TC Mixed Use Town Center. The commissioners were told that the new zoning will allow more varied use of the property than Commercial zoning.