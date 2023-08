One person was in critical condition after being trapped in their vehicle in a Tuesday morning wreck off I-24 Westbound.

The accident happened at the Market Street exit.

The vehicle landed on its side and suffered heavy damage.

Chattanooga Fire Department's Squad 1, Squad 13, Engine 5, and Ladder 1 Green Shift freed the injured person.

Hamilton County EMS took over patient care and transported the crash victim to the hospital.