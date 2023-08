City officials said an acceptable proposal was not received when the city sought new proposals for operating the sanctioned encampment on 12th Street.

Brooke Satterfield, of the mayor's office, said the current operator, Help Right Here, will continue under a six-month contract.

She said that will give time for officials to find supportive housing for the homeless individuals at the site.

The encampment is fenced and includes basic housing with toilet facilities.