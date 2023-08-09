Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEARD, TONI LESHAE
950 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT
6315 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BINGHAM, JULIE ANN
9320 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, VERNON GORDON
321 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BRAGG, VERNON RAY
1613 SOUTH SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA
BROWN, TORI LABRON
2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
2908 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPPS, MICHAEL SHAWN
614 RA GRIFFITH SHAWN JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CHAVERS, KENNDAL LAPREE
9508 FORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CAROLINE
247 VENARD BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DESOUZA, MICAH SHAW
1575 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUNCAN, STREATER RAY
525 FOSTER RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DYE, CECIL KIRK
1605 E.
48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
3929 MANOR ROAD 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
2304 FAIRLEIGH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HODGE, WILLIAM D
911 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGGINS, LAWRENCE AVERY
318 HIGHLAND ST APT 4 MOUNT HOLLY, 28120
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD
155 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LAWLER, DANIEL THEODORE
146 MIDWAY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN
2449 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV OUDELI
900 PEPPERMILL RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37318
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
2550 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MERRIWETHER, LINZIE
1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLIVER, ASHLEY ALEXANDRIA
1905 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121292
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
9319 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
1145 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TATE, BILLY
2013 RAWLINGS ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN
4005 LAURA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO
301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATSON, KAYA JANEE
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
YATES, BRIZJUANNA
253 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEARD, TONI LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/24/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BINGHAM, JULIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, VERNON GORDON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BRAGG, VERNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/29/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA
|
|BROWN, TORI LABRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAPPS, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CHAVERS, KENNDAL LAPREE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|DESOUZA, MICAH SHAW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DYE, CECIL KIRK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|LAWLER, DANIEL THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV OUDELI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MERRIWETHER, LINZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/30/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WATSON, KAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YATES, BRIZJUANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|