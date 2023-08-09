Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEARD, TONI LESHAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/24/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BINGHAM, JULIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, VERNON GORDON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/12/1961

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BRAGG, VERNON RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/29/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA BROWN, TORI LABRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/21/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPPS, MICHAEL SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CHAVERS, KENNDAL LAPREE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/06/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ DESOUZA, MICAH SHAW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DYE, CECIL KIRK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY LAWLER, DANIEL THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV OUDELI

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MERRIWETHER, LINZIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OLIVER, ASHLEY ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/23/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/30/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TATE, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 10/16/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THEFT OF PROPERTY WATSON, KAYA JANEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY YATES, BRIZJUANNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

