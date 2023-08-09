Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND 
3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 
2401 SOUTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEARD, TONI LESHAE 
950 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT 
6315 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BINGHAM, JULIE ANN 
9320 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, VERNON GORDON 
321 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BRAGG, VERNON RAY 
1613 SOUTH SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA

BROWN, TORI LABRON 
2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS 
2908 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPPS, MICHAEL SHAWN 
614 RA GRIFFITH SHAWN JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CHAVERS, KENNDAL LAPREE 
9508 FORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CAROLINE 
247 VENARD BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

DESOUZA, MICAH SHAW 
1575 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUNCAN, STREATER RAY 
525 FOSTER RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DYE, CECIL KIRK 
1605 E.

48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA 
3929 MANOR ROAD 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE 
2304 FAIRLEIGH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HODGE, WILLIAM D 
911 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGGINS, LAWRENCE AVERY 
318 HIGHLAND ST APT 4 MOUNT HOLLY, 28120 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD 
155 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LAWLER, DANIEL THEODORE 
146 MIDWAY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN 
2449 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV OUDELI 
900 PEPPERMILL RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE 
2548 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37318 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F 
2550 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MERRIWETHER, LINZIE 
1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OLIVER, ASHLEY ALEXANDRIA 
1905 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH 
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE 
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121292 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY 
9319 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN 
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL 
1145 COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TATE, BILLY 
2013 RAWLINGS ST HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY 
1814 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN 
4005 LAURA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO 
301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATSON, KAYA JANEE 
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YATES, BRIZJUANNA 
253 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEARD, TONI LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/24/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENNETT, TYLER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BINGHAM, JULIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, VERNON GORDON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BRAGG, VERNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/29/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY GA
BROWN, TORI LABRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPPS, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CHAVERS, KENNDAL LAPREE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DESOUZA, MICAH SHAW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DYE, CECIL KIRK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FITTEN, RICHARD JOE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LAWLER, DANIEL THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV OUDELI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKIBBEN, JACENTA F
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MERRIWETHER, LINZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OLIVER, ASHLEY ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/30/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TODD, ROMANCE MELVYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATSON, KAYA JANEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YATES, BRIZJUANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
Mocs Runners To Compete In Tennessee Cross Country Invitational
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2023
UTC Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw At Murray State
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2023
Arrests Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old, Including 15-Year-Old Shooter; Funeral Is Thursday For K'Angelo Alford
Arrests Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old, Including 15-Year-Old Shooter; Funeral Is Thursday For K'Angelo Alford
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
I-75 Police Chase Ends With Exchange Of Gunfire Between Suspect, Officers
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
Governor Lee Issues Official Call, Presents Legislative Priorities Ahead Of Public Safety Special Session
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Daughter Doesn’t Want Mother To Come On Her Date; Man Is Harassed While Sitting On Front Porch
  • 8/9/2023

A woman and her mother at La Quinta at 7051 McCutcheon Road were in a verbal argument. The daughter wanted to leave the motel to go on a date for her 21st birthday. The mother wanted to go with ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND 3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

I-75 Police Chase Ends With Exchange Of Gunfire Between Suspect, Officers
  • 8/8/2023

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers assisted the Adairsville Police Department on Tuesday afternoon with a pursuit that ended near Interstate 75 and GA 140 in Bartow County. The suspect was ... more

Breaking News
City Does Not Get Acceptable Bid For Operating 12th Street Homeless Shelter
  • 8/8/2023
1 Critically Injured In Entrapment Wreck At Market Street Exit Of I-24 Tuesday Morning
1 Critically Injured In Entrapment Wreck At Market Street Exit Of I-24 Tuesday Morning
  • 8/8/2023
Charges Filed In Red Bank Stabbing
Charges Filed In Red Bank Stabbing
  • 8/8/2023
Man Who Earlier Stole Ambulance And Led Police On Chase Is Charged With Putting Lighter Fluid On Wife
Man Who Earlier Stole Ambulance And Led Police On Chase Is Charged With Putting Lighter Fluid On Wife
  • 8/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
The Childcare Crisis
  • 8/7/2023
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
  • 8/7/2023
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
  • 8/7/2023
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/7/2023
Mocs Runners To Compete In Tennessee Cross Country Invitational
  • 8/8/2023
UTC Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw At Murray State
  • 8/8/2023
Happenings
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 8/8/2023
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
  • 8/8/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
  • 8/9/2023
“Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts” Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
  • 8/8/2023
ArtsBuild Announces 2023-2024 Mission Support Grantees
  • 8/7/2023
Entertainment
The Malemen Set To Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/8/2023
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
  • 8/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Perrier Water
Best Of Grizzard - Perrier Water
  • 8/8/2023
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
Dining
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Pinnacle Financial Partners Hosting New Meetup Series With LaunchTN
  • 8/8/2023
RSS Insurance Recognized For 3 Top Performers By Keystone Insurers Group
  • 8/7/2023
Real Estate
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Host 1st Spanish-Speaking Campus Tour
  • 8/8/2023
Blood Assurance Awarding More Than $52,000 To Area High Schools
  • 8/8/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards 43 Scholarships To High School Graduates
  • 8/8/2023
Living Well
Realty Trust Group To Manage Erlanger's Real Estate Holdings
  • 8/8/2023
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
  • 8/8/2023
Pet Therapy Program Comes To Health Center At Standifer Place
  • 8/8/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event Sept. 28
  • 8/7/2023
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Obituaries
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
  • 8/8/2023
Frankie “Frank” Charles Holt
Frankie “Frank” Charles Holt
  • 8/8/2023
K'Angelo "Kai/Bolo" Alford
K'Angelo "Kai/Bolo" Alford
  • 8/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023
Green, Kent Stephen (Ringgold)
  • 8/8/2023