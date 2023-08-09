Latest Headlines

19-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Shot Early Wednesday Morning At Amazon

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A 19-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near the VW plant.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 4:33 a.m. at 7200 Discovery Dr.

Arriving at the scene, police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Preliminary examination indicates another man approached the victim and shot him at close range, then left the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

