High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus

The Bryan College campus was impacted by the strong storms that stretched across the region on Monday. The campus sustained damage due to high winds fallen trees.

One student was hurt with minor cuts when a tree fell onto Long Dormitory. The student was provided first aid care on campus through the sports medicine team and is doing well.

Other damages include broken windows, roof and gutter damage, destruction to soccer goals and athletic equipment, vehicle damage, and a destroyed patio tent at Latimer Student Center. The Bryan College operations team is working hard to clean up damage and debris caused by the storm.

Officials said, "We are thankful for God’s protection of the students, faculty, and staff on Bryan Hill. We currently have athletes living on campus and other students will return Aug. 21. Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 23. Please be in prayer for the campus as we prepare for our fall semester to begin."



Damages are being assessed from the storm, but insurance deductible costs are currently estimated at $50,000.