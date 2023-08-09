Latest Headlines

High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Bryan College campus was impacted by the strong storms that stretched across the region on Monday. The campus sustained damage due to high winds fallen trees.

One student was hurt with minor cuts when a tree fell onto Long Dormitory. The student was provided first aid care on campus through the sports medicine team and is doing well.

Other damages include broken windows, roof and gutter damage, destruction to soccer goals and athletic equipment, vehicle damage, and a destroyed patio tent at Latimer Student Center. The Bryan College operations team is working hard to clean up damage and debris caused by the storm.

Officials said, "We are thankful for God’s protection of the students, faculty, and staff on Bryan Hill. We currently have athletes living on campus and other students will return Aug. 21. Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 23. Please be in prayer for the campus as we prepare for our fall semester to begin."

Damages are being assessed from the storm, but insurance deductible costs are currently estimated at $50,000.

Latest Headlines
Stephan Jaeger And Brooke Pancake To Host First Tee And Friends October 16th
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
19-Year-Old Shot Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/9/23
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
Blakesly Brock Misses Cut in U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/9/23
  • 8/9/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Daughter Doesn’t Want Mother To Come On Her Date; Man Is Harassed While Sitting On Front Porch
  • 8/9/2023

A woman and her mother at La Quinta at 7051 McCutcheon Road were in a verbal argument. The daughter wanted to leave the motel to go on a date for her 21st birthday. The mother wanted to go with ... more

Breaking News
Person Hits 2 Different Police Vehicles During Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2023
Arrests Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old, Including 15-Year-Old Shooter; Funeral Is Thursday For K'Angelo Alford
Arrests Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old, Including 15-Year-Old Shooter; Funeral Is Thursday For K'Angelo Alford
  • 8/8/2023
I-75 Police Chase Ends With Exchange Of Gunfire Between Suspect, Officers
  • 8/8/2023
City Does Not Get Acceptable Bid For Operating 12th Street Homeless Shelter
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
The Childcare Crisis
  • 8/7/2023
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Sports
UTC Golfers Among Leaders of Men’s State Amateur Championship
  • 8/9/2023
Stephan Jaeger And Brooke Pancake To Host First Tee And Friends October 16th
  • 8/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
  • 8/7/2023
Mocs Runners To Compete In Tennessee Cross Country Invitational
  • 8/8/2023
UTC Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw At Murray State
  • 8/8/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
  • 8/9/2023
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 8/8/2023
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
  • 8/8/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
  • 8/9/2023
“Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts” Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainment
The Malemen Set To Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/8/2023
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
  • 8/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Perrier Water
Best Of Grizzard - Perrier Water
  • 8/8/2023
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
Dining
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Pinnacle Financial Partners Hosting New Meetup Series With LaunchTN
  • 8/8/2023
RSS Insurance Recognized For 3 Top Performers By Keystone Insurers Group
  • 8/7/2023
Real Estate
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Host 1st Spanish-Speaking Campus Tour
  • 8/8/2023
Blood Assurance Awarding More Than $52,000 To Area High Schools
  • 8/8/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards 43 Scholarships To High School Graduates
  • 8/8/2023
Living Well
Realty Trust Group To Manage Erlanger's Real Estate Holdings
  • 8/8/2023
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
  • 8/8/2023
Pet Therapy Program Comes To Health Center At Standifer Place
  • 8/8/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
  • 8/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event On Sept. 28
  • 8/7/2023
Obituaries
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
  • 8/8/2023
Frankie “Frank” Charles Holt
Frankie “Frank” Charles Holt
  • 8/8/2023
K'Angelo "Kai/Bolo" Alford
K'Angelo "Kai/Bolo" Alford
  • 8/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023
Green, Kent Stephen (Ringgold)
  • 8/8/2023