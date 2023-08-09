Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday he was naming former Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy as the county’s first chief operating officer and Lee Brouner the county’s first chief financial officer.

Mr. Roddy has been with the Wamp administration for the past year in an advisory role and Mr. Brouner has been county finance director.

Mr. Wamp said there would be "negligible" effect on county spending from the change.

At the same time, County Commissioner David Sharpe questioned the county mayor about "adding a million dollars" to the county mayor office since he came in.

Commissioner Sharpe said a number of constitutents had raised the issue of expenses in the county mayor office. He said he would prefer seeing the money spent "at the worker bee level" in county government.

He said the administration had "added a lot of public dollars to the top of the government when we have hard-working folks within government who have been getting things done for years and who don't really see additional pay increases."

County Mayor Wamp said the $1 million figure was "not even close to accurate."

He said he had added "a whopping two people" to the county mayor office since taking over. He said county government had doubled prior to the recent county mayor office additions.

County Mayor Wamp said the additional staffing had helped to carry out a number of needed county initiatives, including working toward a plan to deal with county school facilities.

He said, “Since taking office, I’ve tried to harness the dedication and knowledge of current county employees while also bringing a new approach to Hamilton County Government in order to best serve the citizens of our growing community. Naming David Roddy and Lee Brouner to these key leadership posts is the next step in our plans to modernize county government.

“David is one of our region’s most respected public servants, and county government will be strengthened by his operational expertise and deep understanding of our entire community.

"Lee Brouner has diligently served the taxpayers of this county for more than three decades, stewarding Hamilton County to a AAA bond rating and earning the trust of his fellow department heads. I’m grateful they have stepped up to continue to lead Hamilton County.”

The Health Department, Public Works and General Services will report to Mr. Roddy.

Mr. Roddy has served as a special advisor to County Mayor Wamp and Chief of Staff Claire McVay for the past 10 months. During his time in the mayor’s office, he has evaluated the county’s organizational structure to enhance efficiency across departments, it was stated. Prior to joining the county, he spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, including the last four as Chief of Police.

Mr. Roddy lives on Signal Mountain with his wife of 25 years, Shannon, and their two daughters. Shannon Roddy is an assistant principal at Signal Mountain Middle High School and has more than 20 years of experience in public education.

Mr. Roddy said, “I am humbled to continue my career in public service in this new role. I have a tremendous amount of faith in Mayor Wamp’s team and his vision for education, workforce development, and public safety. And I am honored to support the mayor and all of the dedicated employees of Hamilton County as we pursue excellence to improve each facet of county government.”

Lee Brouner came to Hamilton County in 1988 as the assistant county auditor before transitioning to the finance department in 2014. Today, he oversees the county’s $300 million investment portfolio, nearly $1 billion budget, and advises the mayor and County Commission on all financial matters.

Mr. Brouner and his wife, Betsy, live in Chattanooga and have two married children and one granddaughter. “It is an honor to serve as Hamilton County’s first Chief Financial Officer, and I am deeply grateful to Mayor Wamp for the opportunity,” Mr. Brouner said. “I have enjoyed working with Mayor Wamp and his team, and I look forward to helping them bring about the mayor’s vision in a fiscally responsible manner.”