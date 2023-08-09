$11 Million Set Aside For New Medical Examiner Office

The County Commission is set to approve next week $11 million for the construction of a new Hamilton County Medical Examiner Office.

It will replace the cramped facility on Amnicola Highway.

County Mayor Wamp said legislators Bo Watson and Patsy Hazlewood had led the effort at the state level to secure the funds.

The money is from the state's portion of American Rescue Plan funds.

Officials said the county is going through the process of selecting an architect for the project. Three finalists have been selected.