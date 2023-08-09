Homeless Coalition Makes Director Change

The board of directors of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has chosen to end its professional relationship with Mike Smith, who has served as executive director since August, 2022. Effective on Wednesday, Deputy Director Mackenzie Kelly will assume the role of interim executive director.

The board will be conducting a thorough operational review of the organization during this transitional period, in addition to initiating a national search for a new full-time executive director.

Board Chairwoman Alfreda Hyatte said, "Every day, the outstanding staff, volunteers, and partners of the CRHC are focused on meeting the urgent needs of our region's unsheltered homeless population while we work to address the complex underlying causes of housing insecurity.

We are proud of our successes over the last several years, but we know that we have much more work to do. We remain grateful for the sustained support of the many partners who share our mission of making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.”