Latest Headlines

Homeless Coalition Makes Director Change

  • Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The board of directors of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has chosen to end its professional relationship with Mike Smith, who has served as executive director since August, 2022. Effective on Wednesday, Deputy Director Mackenzie Kelly will assume the role of interim executive director.

The board will be conducting a thorough operational review of the organization during this transitional period, in addition to initiating a national search for a new full-time executive director.

Board Chairwoman Alfreda Hyatte said, "Every day, the outstanding staff, volunteers, and partners of the CRHC are focused on meeting the urgent needs of our region's unsheltered homeless population while we work to address the complex underlying causes of housing insecurity.

We are proud of our successes over the last several years, but we know that we have much more work to do. We remain grateful for the sustained support of the many partners who share our mission of making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.”

Latest Headlines
Homeless Coalition Makes Director Change
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
New Lights Being Installed At The Commons; Mountain Muncheria Coming Soon
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
Birchwood Couple Pleads Guilty In $65 Million "Cream Scheme"; Yacht, Luxury Cars, Farm Confiscated
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
$11 Million Set Aside For New Medical Examiner Office
  • Breaking News
  • 8/9/2023
PHOTOS: Day 2 Of The Vols In Pads
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
UCRA’s 7th Inning Stretch Of Races Begin Saturday At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
UCRA’s 7th Inning Stretch Of Races Begin Saturday At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Breaking News
Homeless Coalition Makes Director Change
  • 8/9/2023

The board of directors of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has chosen to end its professional relationship with Mike Smith, who has served as executive director since August, 2022. ... more

New Lights Being Installed At The Commons; Mountain Muncheria Coming Soon
  • 8/9/2023

New lights should be installed at Johnson Field by mid-September in time for football season at Lookout Mountain, Tn. After a strong spring storm broke one of the light poles at The Commons, ... more

$11 Million Set Aside For New Medical Examiner Office
  • 8/9/2023

The County Commission is set to approve next week $11 million for the construction of a new Hamilton County Medical Examiner Office. It will replace the cramped facility on Amnicola Highway. ... more

Breaking News
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
  • 8/9/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/9/23
  • 8/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2023
Police Blotter: Daughter Doesn’t Want Mother To Come On Her Date; Man Is Harassed While Sitting On Front Porch
  • 8/9/2023
Person Hits 2 Different Police Vehicles During Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/9/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Chicago And Montgomery
  • 8/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
The Childcare Crisis
  • 8/7/2023
Sports
UTC Golfers Among Leaders of Men’s State Amateur Championship
  • 8/9/2023
Stephan Jaeger And Brooke Pancake To Host First Tee And Friends October 16th
  • 8/9/2023
Randy Smith: SEC West Preview
Randy Smith: SEC West Preview
  • 8/9/2023
PHOTOS: Day 2 Of The Vols In Pads
  • 8/9/2023
UCRA’s 7th Inning Stretch Of Races Begin Saturday At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
UCRA’s 7th Inning Stretch Of Races Begin Saturday At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
  • 8/9/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
  • 8/9/2023
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Receives Award Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 8/8/2023
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
  • 8/8/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
  • 8/9/2023
“Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts” Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainment
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center Aug. 26
  • 8/9/2023
The Malemen Set To Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/8/2023
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
  • 8/8/2023
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks Nominated For Vocalist Of The Year
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Chicago And Montgomery
  • 8/9/2023
Dining
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Pinnacle Financial Partners Hosting New Meetup Series With LaunchTN
  • 8/8/2023
RSS Insurance Recognized For 3 Top Performers By Keystone Insurers Group
  • 8/7/2023
Real Estate
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Student Scene
Kelli Fulton Named Principal At Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence High
  • 8/9/2023
Lee To Hold On-site Registration For Encore Tuesday
  • 8/9/2023
UTC To Host 1st Spanish-Speaking Campus Tour
  • 8/8/2023
Living Well
Realty Trust Group To Manage Erlanger's Real Estate Holdings
  • 8/8/2023
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
Fire Department Helps Deliver Baby "Blessing"
  • 8/8/2023
Pet Therapy Program Comes To Health Center At Standifer Place
  • 8/8/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
  • 8/9/2023
"There Is Enough Evidence For You To Believe" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
Obituaries
Ricky Edward Bailey
Ricky Edward Bailey
  • 8/9/2023
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
  • 8/9/2023
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
Gregory "Greg" Wayne O’Quinn
  • 8/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023
Green, Kent Stephen (Ringgold)
  • 8/8/2023