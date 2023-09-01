Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE

2442 5TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BOLES, AMBER NICOLE

1814 SWEETWATER VONORE RD SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



BRADLEY, MATTHEW CORDELRIO

12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113819

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUFFINGTON, BEN L

123 DREW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDWELL, CARDARIUS DEMONTE

2619 OLD MATHEW RD NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

66 WEST 13TH STREET CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

1118 GROVE ST #D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

1510 WASHINTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED

6634 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

CONTEMPT OF COURT



CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE

123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



COBBINS, WILLIE E

2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE

2009 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOMINGO, PEDRO PASCUAL

1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN

2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I



FRANCISCO, MAGDALENA M

1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE

4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GREENROCK, SIDNEY JAY

123 DAGNAN LANE GUILD, 37322

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(STOLE TAG)



HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARVEY, TINA DENISE

5840 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT M210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE

156 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C

1829 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILTON, MARION

5713 JANA LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434188

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



HUMPHREY, RACHEL RAVEN

1322 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HURST, ALBERT THOMAS

3601 CLAREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, BRIANNA RENEE

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME

713 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113335

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE

1101 OHENRY DR APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE

260 GREENBUSH RD LA FAYETTE, 307285044

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LATULAS, LATAVYA ROSE

1501 KIPPY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



NORTON, RUSSELL LEE

1244 KINZIE LANE HIXON, 373793323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PANKY, ELIZJA A

2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SCOGGINS, LEWIS PIRL

518 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37353

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN

404 GUM SPRINGS ROAD CLEVLAND, 37336

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR

1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK

24 ELIZABETH ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TURNBOW, MONTRELL LAWON

3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213804

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL LITTERING



WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE

8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WELCH, STEVE WESLEY

9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT

7437 PRIVATE DR APT 14 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE

3994 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WIELGUS, BRANDY N

3630 LAMAR AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR

1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG

4275 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



