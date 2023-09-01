Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
2442 5TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BOLES, AMBER NICOLE
1814 SWEETWATER VONORE RD SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
BRADLEY, MATTHEW CORDELRIO
12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113819
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUFFINGTON, BEN L
123 DREW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, CARDARIUS DEMONTE
2619 OLD MATHEW RD NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
66 WEST 13TH STREET CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
1118 GROVE ST #D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON
1510 WASHINTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED
6634 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE
123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
COBBINS, WILLIE E
2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE
2009 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMINGO, PEDRO PASCUAL
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
FRANCISCO, MAGDALENA M
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREENROCK, SIDNEY JAY
123 DAGNAN LANE GUILD, 37322
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(STOLE TAG)
HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARVEY, TINA DENISE
5840 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT M210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
156 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C
1829 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILTON, MARION
5713 JANA LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434188
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HUMPHREY, RACHEL RAVEN
1322 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HURST, ALBERT THOMAS
3601 CLAREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, BRIANNA RENEE
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME
713 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113335
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE
1101 OHENRY DR APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE
260 GREENBUSH RD LA FAYETTE, 307285044
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LATULAS, LATAVYA ROSE
1501 KIPPY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NORTON, RUSSELL LEE
1244 KINZIE LANE HIXON, 373793323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PANKY, ELIZJA A
2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SCOGGINS, LEWIS PIRL
518 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37353
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN
404 GUM SPRINGS ROAD CLEVLAND, 37336
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK
24 ELIZABETH ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNBOW, MONTRELL LAWON
3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213804
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
7437 PRIVATE DR APT 14 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE
3994 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIELGUS, BRANDY N
3630 LAMAR AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG
4275 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|COBBINS, EUGENE JR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COMPTON, ABBIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|WILKERSON, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|