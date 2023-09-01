Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, September 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID 
4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE 
2442 5TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BOLES, AMBER NICOLE 
1814 SWEETWATER VONORE RD SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

BRADLEY, MATTHEW CORDELRIO 
12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113819 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUFFINGTON, BEN L 
123 DREW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, CARDARIUS DEMONTE 
2619 OLD MATHEW RD NASHVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
66 WEST 13TH STREET CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE 
1118 GROVE ST #D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON 
1510 WASHINTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASTANO, JOWER MANFRED 
6634 SANDWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
CONTEMPT OF COURT

CLEEK, ALEXIS PAIGE 
123 S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

COBBINS, WILLIE E 
2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CORBIN, KYLEE NICOLE 
2009 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE 
10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMINGO, PEDRO PASCUAL 
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN 
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

FRANCISCO, MAGDALENA M 
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN BLAYNE 
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 374152337 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREENROCK, SIDNEY JAY 
123 DAGNAN LANE GUILD, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(STOLE TAG)

HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARVEY, TINA DENISE 
5840 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT M210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE 
156 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C 
1829 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILTON, MARION 
5713 JANA LN UNIT A HIXSON, 373434188 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HUMPHREY, RACHEL RAVEN 
1322 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HURST, ALBERT THOMAS 
3601 CLAREMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, BRIANNA RENEE 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME 
713 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113335 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE 
1101 OHENRY DR APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE 
260 GREENBUSH RD LA FAYETTE, 307285044 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LATULAS, LATAVYA ROSE 
1501 KIPPY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8432 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

NORTON, RUSSELL LEE 
1244 KINZIE LANE HIXON, 373793323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PANKY, ELIZJA A 
2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN 
807 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SCOGGINS, LEWIS PIRL 
518 ELI ROAD HIXSON, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, ANDREW GLENN 
404 GUM SPRINGS ROAD CLEVLAND, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, DOUGLAS LAMAR 
1108 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO REVOKE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK 
24 ELIZABETH ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNBOW, MONTRELL LAWON 
3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213804 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING

WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WELCH, STEVE WESLEY 
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT 
7437 PRIVATE DR APT 14 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WESTFIELD, ARIEL YVONNE 
3994 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WIELGUS, BRANDY N 
3630 LAMAR AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG 
4275 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:
COBBINS, EUGENE JR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COMPTON, ABBIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/25/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
WILKERSON, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





