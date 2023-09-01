Latest Headlines

Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, September 1, 2023

An individual on a small electric scooter board crossing the street in the dark without any a lights on was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There were no serious injuries and the individual on the scooter was treated by EMS on the scene and released. 

A fire alarm was activated at the Big Blue Marble Academy day care, in the 5300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The fire department reset the alarm.

A fire alarm was activated at a business in the Robinson Corners Shopping Center.

The new owners were testing the fire alarm and had accidentally set it off. 

Police were called to a Homewood residence, in the 9700 block of Homewood Circle, after a resident had called in stating that they have had people staying in their home for the last five months that were not allowed to be there, and that the five people had been following them. There were no signs of other people staying in the home with the caller. 

A utility worker reported that a 28 foot ladder had been stolen from their truck while they had been working on the power lines in the 4700 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual declined for police to pursue the matter further. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked and released on a failure to appear warrant. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. The caller was located and they advised that it had been an accidental dial.

Officers were requested to respond to the Ooltewah Mini Storage, in the 9300 block of Lumber Lane, for an individual who had allegedly been staying on the property in their vehicle for several days. The officers provided some other options for the individual. 
 
An individual came to city hall to report an assault. 

A business alarm was activated in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. It was found to have been activated by the cleaning crew. 

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the driver being arrested on a Collegedale warrant for driving on a revoked license. 

A motorist lost all the tread on their front right tire in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. A night shift officer followed behind them to make sure they made it to the Circle K in the 5000 block where the vehicle was able to be parked.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI, as well as several other Hamilton County warrants. 

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for narcotics possession. 


Latest Headlines
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
McLaughlin Hat Trick Leads Lee Men TO 3-1 Soccer Win
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman In Accident Just Trying To Do The Right Thing; Porsche Damaged By Errant Golf Ball
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/1/2023

An individual on a small electric scooter board crossing the street in the dark without any a lights on was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID 4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
  • 8/31/2023
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • 8/31/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • 9/1/2023
McLaughlin Hat Trick Leads Lee Men TO 3-1 Soccer Win
  • 9/1/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/31/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In August
  • 9/1/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Court Can Consider Patient’s Competence To Sign Power Of Attorney
  • 8/31/2023
Real Estate
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Edward L. Thompson
Edward L. Thompson
  • 9/1/2023
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
  • 8/31/2023
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Stanbery, William Cecil, II (Cleveland)
Stanbery, William Cecil, II (Cleveland)
  • 9/1/2023
Burger, Teddy Ray (Cleveland)
Burger, Teddy Ray (Cleveland)
  • 9/1/2023
Rheal, Timmie Lee Thacker (Dunlap)
Rheal, Timmie Lee Thacker (Dunlap)
  • 9/1/2023