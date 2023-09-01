Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual on a small electric scooter board crossing the street in the dark without any a lights on was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There were no serious injuries and the individual on the scooter was treated by EMS on the scene and released.

A fire alarm was activated at the Big Blue Marble Academy day care, in the 5300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The fire department reset the alarm.



A fire alarm was activated at a business in the Robinson Corners Shopping Center.





The new owners were testing the fire alarm and had accidentally set it off.Police were called to a Homewood residence, in the 9700 block of Homewood Circle, after a resident had called in stating that they have had people staying in their home for the last five months that were not allowed to be there, and that the five people had been following them. There were no signs of other people staying in the home with the caller.A utility worker reported that a 28 foot ladder had been stolen from their truck while they had been working on the power lines in the 4700 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual declined for police to pursue the matter further.A Collegedale fugitive was booked and released on a failure to appear warrant.An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. The caller was located and they advised that it had been an accidental dial.Officers were requested to respond to the Ooltewah Mini Storage, in the 9300 block of Lumber Lane, for an individual who had allegedly been staying on the property in their vehicle for several days. The officers provided some other options for the individual.An individual came to city hall to report an assault.A business alarm was activated in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. It was found to have been activated by the cleaning crew.A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the driver being arrested on a Collegedale warrant for driving on a revoked license.A motorist lost all the tread on their front right tire in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. A night shift officer followed behind them to make sure they made it to the Circle K in the 5000 block where the vehicle was able to be parked.A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI, as well as several other Hamilton County warrants.A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for narcotics possession.