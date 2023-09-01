Zarzours Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At End Of October After Long Run

Zarzours Cafe will close out its 106-run on the Southside under the same family at the end of October.

Joe "Dixie" Fuller, whose mother Shirley was a member of the Zarzour clan, said he has sold the restaurant property and his home next door.

He announced earlier on social media his intention to sell, saying "it was time" with the factors including the death of his wife, Shannon, who formerly ran the tiny, meat and three restaurant.

Mary Smith, the longtime cook, said she is undecided on her future, but she said she might open her own restaurant elsewhere.

In the meantime, Zarzours is open for lunch Monday-Friday.