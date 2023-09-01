Authorities Investigating Fire At East Lake Academy Friday Morning

A fire at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts is under investigation.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the school at 2700 E 34th Street at 10:36 a.m. on Friday, on reports of a small fire in the second floor boys bathroom. The School Resource Officer extinguished the fire and CFD personnel ventilated the structure.

One teacher suffered some smoke inhalation, but denied treatment by HCEMS.

A CFD investigator and fire inspector responded, along with Engine 9, Quint 14, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Ladder 13, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, and Battalion 3 Blue Shift.

The entire school was evacuated until fire officials deemed it safe for students to return to the building. There were no other injuries.