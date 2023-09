One person was killed in a wreck on Mountain View Road at Ooltewah on Friday afternoon.Chattanooga Police Department traffic investigators were on the scene of the fatal wreck at 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Mountain View Road.Investigators are asking the public to avoid the 6400 block of Mountain View Road north of Ooltewah High School until at least 4:30 p.m.Ooltewah Georgetown Road is a north-south alternate.