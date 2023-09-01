Terry Forrester, 54, Killed In Wreck On Mountain View Road

Terry Forrester, 54, of Ooltewah, was killed in a crash in the 6400 block of Mountain View Road on Friday afternoon.

Traffic investigators say Mr. Forrester was northbound on Mountain View Road when a southbound white Honda Accord driven by a 16-year-old crossed the double yellow center line and hit his gray Ford Ranger shortly before 2 p.m.

Mr. Forrester was pronounced dead at the scene by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Service.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and the roadway was shut down for about three hours.