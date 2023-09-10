Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL
5000 GOLFVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENITEZ, HELLEN MARIA
2219 PLEASANT GROVE TRL SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRAY, MATTHEW TERRELL
158 JOHN WHITE RD NW LOT B RESACA, 30735
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045003
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMARILLO-GONZALEZ, JOSE
1094 RHEA COUNTY HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY
1761 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.
OF SCHEDULE II
CHITWOOD, DYLAN M
906 BRYENWOOD PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JULIE A
166 LOWER MILL CREEK RD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SAMMY DEE
8321 PINE RIDGE RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE
30 S GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374114237
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON
1428 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GULLEDGE, DEJUAN
1127 GROVE ST,APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, JAMES STEVE
204 SUNSHINE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
SIMPLE ASSAULT
HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE
1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKMAN, MARTHA MICHELLE
224 PRINCE RD. TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
HILL, CODY JAMES
622 SHERWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
3624 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY - GEORGIA)
HOLGUIN, SHAWN MARTICE
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
1909 RAWLINGS ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNT, RAYMOND SCOTT
9844 COLLEGEDALE DRIVE EAST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JESKE, KARA BEATRICE
404 HANEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, PATRICK AARON
3057 WILSON PIKE FRANKLIN, 30767
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KOSAKOWSKI, LEVI S
7608 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOLLAR, BILLY ROGER
8903 HARRIET LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
215 KETNER STREET HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYO, JOSHUA BRANDON
9907 CLOVERLAN HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOIN, BROOKE ESTELLE
906 BRYENWOOD PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE
3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PEREZ, AMISADAY
HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER
2110 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE
1710 HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
141 WEST 38 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SPENCER, BILLIE JO
11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
STOOPS, TERRY LEE
1909 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062420
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VERDUZCO, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
10070 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072424
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
