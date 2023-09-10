Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, September 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL 
5000 GOLFVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENITEZ, HELLEN MARIA 
2219 PLEASANT GROVE TRL SW MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRAY, MATTHEW TERRELL 
158 JOHN WHITE RD NW LOT B RESACA, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)

BROWN, RICKY ALLEN 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045003 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAMARILLO-GONZALEZ, JOSE 
1094 RHEA COUNTY HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY 
1761 CRAWDAD HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II

CHITWOOD, DYLAN M 
906 BRYENWOOD PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, JULIE A 
166 LOWER MILL CREEK RD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, SAMMY DEE 
8321 PINE RIDGE RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE 
30 S GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374114237 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON 
1428 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE 
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GULLEDGE, DEJUAN 
1127 GROVE ST,APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, JAMES STEVE 
204 SUNSHINE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
SIMPLE ASSAULT

HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE 
1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKMAN, MARTHA MICHELLE 
224 PRINCE RD. TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

HILL, CODY JAMES 
622 SHERWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE 
3624 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY - GEORGIA)

HOLGUIN, SHAWN MARTICE 
7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN 
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON 
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO 
1909 RAWLINGS ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUNT, RAYMOND SCOTT 
9844 COLLEGEDALE DRIVE EAST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JESKE, KARA BEATRICE 
404 HANEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE 
424 GLENHILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374154912 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLEY, PATRICK AARON 
3057 WILSON PIKE FRANKLIN, 30767 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOSAKOWSKI, LEVI S 
7608 GRASSHOPPER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOLLAR, BILLY ROGER 
8903 HARRIET LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN 
215 KETNER STREET HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYO, JOSHUA BRANDON 
9907 CLOVERLAN HILLS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCOIN, BROOKE ESTELLE 
906 BRYENWOOD PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE 
3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON 
4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PEREZ, AMISADAY 
HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMIREZ-DIAZ, ELMER 
2110 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE 
1710 HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL 
141 WEST 38 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SPENCER, BILLIE JO 
11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

STOOPS, TERRY LEE 
1909 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062420 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SULLIVAN, ATLANTA JEAN 
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VERDUZCO, TIMOTHY MICHAEL 
10070 CENTRAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD 
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072424 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

YOUNG, CHARLES JASON 
6030 RAMSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/15/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAY, MATTHEW TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA)
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMARILLO-GONZALEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
CHITWOOD, DYLAN M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JULIE A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/03/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, JAMES STEVE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/05/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
HICKMAN, MARTHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY - GEORGIA)
HUNT, RAYMOND SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYO, JOSHUA BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOIN, BROOKE ESTELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PEREZ, AMISADAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SPENCER, BILLIE JO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VERDUZCO, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, CHARLES JASON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



