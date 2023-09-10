Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, JORDAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/15/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAY, MATTHEW TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GORDON CO GA) BROWN, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY CAGKLER, LUJENNIE DEIANNA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAMARILLO-GONZALEZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING CHITWOOD, DYLAN M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, JULIE A

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLAN, JEREMY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/03/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARRIS, JAMES STEVE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/05/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

SIMPLE ASSAULT HICKMAN, MARTHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY - GEORGIA) HUNT, RAYMOND SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYO, JOSHUA BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCOIN, BROOKE ESTELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PEREZ, AMISADAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SPENCER, BILLIE JO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/12/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM VERDUZCO, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CHARLES JASON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





