Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACOSTA, GABRIEL MONGTER
104 TERRA PIRE ST ALBERTVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ACQUAYE, ANTHONY CORTEZ
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARRETT, MICHAEL J
415 E CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
2004 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
BLAND, MARC A
1691 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041332
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BLEVINS, MATTHEW D
1110 MAPLE TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOEHM, EDWARD W
803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BOYD, DANIEL J
467 COUNTY ROAD 181 DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
1111 ROSELAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212977
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ECK, DAVID RUSSELL
4016 S.
TERRACE UNIT 5 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EDGEWORTH, STACY MICHELE
536 COUNTY RD 711 FLATROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GODSBY, MICHAEL A
245 BERRY HILL RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801605
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HIGDON, ASHLEY MICHELLE
4906 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
460 STEVENSON LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, FREDRICK LAVON
2115 Windsor St Chattanooga, 374064145
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
112 HALLEY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KINCANNON, ABIGAIL J
6105 REGENCY CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS, BLAYTON MICHAEL
4335 SPRING ST EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS
1901 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
1708 CRISWELL CT. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
8622 SNOW HILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA
3621 HELEN LANE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL
2431 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, EDDIE JR
1721 S HAWTHORNE STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, STEVEN TODD
1104 NORTH HAWTHORNE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
FORGERY
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING AGG
RAMIREZ-PABLO, EMETERIO
5330 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SIMON, HUMBERTO
1312 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II(POSSESSION OF
STRONG, TAURA LYNN
2000 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 374041439
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TYSON, JAMAR
62 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
2010 OAK ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY
81 MARK LANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
