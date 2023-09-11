Latest Headlines

  Monday, September 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACOSTA, GABRIEL MONGTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ACQUAYE, ANTHONY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARRETT, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (BARTOW CO GA)
BLAND, MARC A
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BLEVINS, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOEHM, EDWARD W
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/15/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BOYD, DANIEL J
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ECK, DAVID RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 06/04/1951
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GODSBY, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KINCANNON, ABIGAIL J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS, BLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ-GERONIMO, DELMAR DEJESUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/13/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, EDDIE JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, STEVEN TODD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
  • FORGERY
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING AGG
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II(POSSESSION OF
STRONG, TAURA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TYSON, JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/07/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



