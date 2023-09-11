1 Person Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning In Bradley County

First responders with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County EMS, and Bradley County Fire & Rescue responded on Monday around 11:15 a.m. to APD-40 at Holloway Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

A pickup truck had struck a commercial motor vehicle in the rear end.



Upon arrival, personnel located the driver of the pickup truck injured and trapped inside of the vehicle. Bradley County Fire & Rescue performed an extrication. The injured driver was then transported by Life Force from the scene to Erlanger Hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the crash.

