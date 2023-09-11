A Hero's Welcome For Cpt. Larry Taylor In Downtown Chattanooga

It was a hero’s welcome on Monday in Chattanooga for Cpt. Larry Taylor who recently received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden. The weather couldn’t have been better with a downtown thermometer reading 86 degrees when the parade started.

Cpt. Taylor and his wife Toni relaxed at the Read House before getting into their convertible for a long parade up Market Street to the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

Officials estimated 10,000 came downtown to see the St. Elmo native who saved 4 lives while in Vietnam.

Cpt. Taylor and his wife Tony were accompanied in the car by SSG David Hill; the only one of the four rescued who is still alive.

Retired Marine Colonel Frank Hughes welcomed the large crowd. Hughes is chairman of the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

Many military dignitaries were present for the noon time parade and ceremony which featured comments by Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, and General B.B. Bell chairman of the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Board.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, “American us proud of you CPT. Taylor, the state of Tennessee is proud of you and especially Chattanooga is proud of you and your St. Elmo heritage.”

The Rockport Mass Band made up of 200 students from Lookout Valley, Signal Mountain and Red Bank play “America the Beautiful” for CPT Taylor.

Cpt. Taylor was greeted by another Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Leroy Petry from New Mexico. MSgt. Petry lost his hand in a Grenade attach in the Iraq – Afghanistan war. He lunged forward, picked up the grenade just as it exploded preventing the loss of other lives.

The parade featured a cobra helicopter flyover just like the one flown by Cpt. Taylor and the U.S. Army 1st infantry division mounted Color Guard from Ft. Riley, Ks.,

Former Tennessee and Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker said, “He’s so proud to be from Chattanooga especially on a day like today.”