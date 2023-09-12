Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DYLIN T
8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BELL, ERIC LEBRON
3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF (METH SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRAN NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BRIGNAC, JOSEPH DALE
209 W DAYTONA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING (PETITION TO REVOKE)

BROWN, HERBERT A
888840 CONDRA RD WHITWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CASE, CHERYL LYNN
214 E COLLEGE ST LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, JOEL WATSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DIXSON, BOBBY D
6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUFF, MARTY RAY
5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN
19866 RIVER CANYON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023458
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GADDIS, MELISSA
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
4803 16TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073429
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIFFIH, DESMOND MONTEZ
2012 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFTOF PROPERTY INVOLVING

HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MASHAW, DENISE M
812 MURRELL RD APT A SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCWILLIAMS, CAYLA MARIE
324 CAMP JORDAN RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLER, KEONTAY D
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE
620 LADDS SWITCH ROAD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
1837 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

PETERSON, CHAD MICHAEL
8150 BLUE GILL CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RAMIREZ VELASQUEZ, ANIBAL RENE
1813 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
818 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
4711 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WEST, TRACIE SMITH
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS
1842 JOSEPH TE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

