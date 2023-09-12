Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DYLIN T

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/28/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BELL, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF (METH SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/25/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRAN NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BRIGNAC, JOSEPH DALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING (PETITION TO REVOKE) BROWN, HERBERT A

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 09/14/1950

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CASE, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/11/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, JOEL WATSON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DUFF, MARTY RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GADDIS, MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRIFFIH, DESMOND MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFTOF PROPERTY INVOLVING HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MASHAW, DENISE M

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PETERSON, CARRIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

PETERSON, CHAD MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RAMIREZ VELASQUEZ, ANIBAL RENE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/11/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WEST, TRACIE SMITH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



