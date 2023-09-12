Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, DYLIN T
8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BELL, ERIC LEBRON
3420 GAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF (METH SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRAN NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BRIGNAC, JOSEPH DALE
209 W DAYTONA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING (PETITION TO REVOKE)
BROWN, HERBERT A
888840 CONDRA RD WHITWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CASE, CHERYL LYNN
214 E COLLEGE ST LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, JOEL WATSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DIXSON, BOBBY D
6208 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUFF, MARTY RAY
5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN
19866 RIVER CANYON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023458
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GADDIS, MELISSA
513 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
4803 16TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073429
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFIH, DESMOND MONTEZ
2012 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFTOF PROPERTY INVOLVING
HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MASHAW, DENISE M
812 MURRELL RD APT A SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCWILLIAMS, CAYLA MARIE
324 CAMP JORDAN RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLER, KEONTAY D
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE
620 LADDS SWITCH ROAD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
1837 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
PETERSON, CHAD MICHAEL
8150 BLUE GILL CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RAMIREZ VELASQUEZ, ANIBAL RENE
1813 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
818 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
4711 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WEST, TRACIE SMITH
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1014 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS
1842 JOSEPH TE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, DYLIN T
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/28/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF (METH SELL,
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT OR FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRAN NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BRIGNAC, JOSEPH DALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING (PETITION TO REVOKE)
|
|BROWN, HERBERT A
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 09/14/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CASE, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/11/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, JOEL WATSON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUFF, MARTY RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCIS, WANDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FREEMAN, STEPHEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GADDIS, MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIH, DESMOND MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFTOF PROPERTY INVOLVING
|
|HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MASHAW, DENISE M
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
|
|PETERSON, CHAD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|RAMIREZ VELASQUEZ, ANIBAL RENE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WEST, TRACIE SMITH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WESTER, KRISTIE ADAMS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|