Planners Approve Townhome Development, Private Air Strip At Former Dallas Bay Skypark

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission voted to approve a special permit and rezoning of the former Dallas Bay Skypark from A-1 Agricultural District and R-2A Rural Residential District to R-3 Multi-Family Residential District.

The change makes way for Stolport Villages, a proposed development of about 80 townhomes with private hangars, each $700,000. Plans include a gym, clubhouse, café and pilot training facilities for residents and members of a new private flight club.

The commission did not grant a second zoning, C-3, which would have opened the facilities to the public.

RPA Development Services Director Bryan Shults told the commission that Dallas Bay Skypark is listed in state aviation plans. The 1950s drag strip became an airfield decades ago and was “grandfathered in” without standard airport permits and zoning since then. But the new improvement and expansion plans require permits and zoning to be revisited.

Middle Valley residents expressed concern at the meeting about traffic, flooding and higher property taxes, as well as hemming in Middle Valley Recreation Park and prioritizing luxury developments over affordable housing.

The airport’s neighboring property owners, Battle Creek Power Sports and Dodsero, expressed concern that the airport's transition from public to private, which began in 2020, will cause them to lose easement access to airport facilities.

The new action does not permit air traffic control towers or expansion of the hangars or air strip.