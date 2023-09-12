City Council Approves Riverfront Developer's Additional Story To Its Building Plans

The Chattanooga City Council voted unanimously to uphold a decision made by the Form Based Code Committee to allow a riverfront developer to add a story to its building plans.

"When I think of the best use for riverfront property, it's not surface use parking," said Councilman Chip Henderson.

Southeastern Property Acquisitions had modified its plan to put two parking levels underneath the original five stories of apartment homes.

Opposition included representatives from developer Mill River, whose unfinished apartment complex is now behind the newer development.

Residents of One Northshore filled three rows at the council meeting to oppose the extra story, though the new design would preserve green space at the base of One Northshore, keeping it from becoming a surface parking lot.