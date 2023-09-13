Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RESISTING STOP

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, DESTINY NICOLE

7828 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH

1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

3603 MAIDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY

3245 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DURHAM, EDDIE RAY

335 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUSINA, ANGELIK GEENA

1395 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



ELLIS, AMY CAROL

95 ARBOR MILLS EINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM



FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE

1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 09 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

EVADING ARREST

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



GOODMAN, TRACY DOUGLAS

440 B COUNTY RD 350 SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HULLANDER, STEPHANIE ELAINE

4934 HULLANDER LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JONES, DANIEL ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JONES, KEVIN LEBRON

133 Harris St Madison, 371154023

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID

1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE

7356 LEE HWYLOT39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT

306 SOUTH SWEETBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS



MARTINEZ, JOSE LEWIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS BURNING



MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLSAPS, CARMEN MARCI

2023 HIGHLAND RD MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MOSS, TYLER THOMAS

1156 GREENS RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMURPHY, JOHN KOLTON9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NIETO-HERNANDEZ, MANUEL YOVANI3307 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROLLINS, JOSHUA DAVID20 MASON DRIVE APT 1119 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEELE, NOLAN RYAN220 FARAWLAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGTAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TEMPLES, KEVIN LEE28 POWELL RD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M3382 BACK VALLEY RDMOYHERS TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

