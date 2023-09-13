Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, DESTINY NICOLE
7828 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH
1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
3603 MAIDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY
3245 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DURHAM, EDDIE RAY
335 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUSINA, ANGELIK GEENA
1395 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ELLIS, AMY CAROL
95 ARBOR MILLS EINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 09 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
EVADING ARREST
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
GOODMAN, TRACY DOUGLAS
440 B COUNTY RD 350 SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HULLANDER, STEPHANIE ELAINE
4934 HULLANDER LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, DANIEL ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
133 Harris St Madison, 371154023
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID
1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE
7356 LEE HWYLOT39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT
306 SOUTH SWEETBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
MARTINEZ, JOSE LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS BURNING
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLSAPS, CARMEN MARCI
2023 HIGHLAND RD MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOSS, TYLER THOMAS
1156 GREENS RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIETO-HERNANDEZ, MANUEL YOVANI
3307 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROLLINS, JOSHUA DAVID
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1119 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEELE, NOLAN RYAN
220 FARAWLAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEMPLES, KEVIN LEE
28 POWELL RD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M
3382 BACK VALLEY RDMOYHERS TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGG. BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
|
