Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, DESTINY NICOLE 
7828 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH 
1402 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 373434445 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW 
3603 MAIDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, LEDARIUS TREY 
3245 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DURHAM, EDDIE RAY 
335 PARKER LANE WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUSINA, ANGELIK GEENA 
1395 STRAWBERRY LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ELLIS, AMY CAROL 
95 ARBOR MILLS EINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA 
14521 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL 
1029 GRAYS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214319 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 09 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
EVADING ARREST
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

GOODMAN, TRACY DOUGLAS 
440 B COUNTY RD 350 SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HULLANDER, STEPHANIE ELAINE 
4934 HULLANDER LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, DANIEL ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, KEVIN LEBRON 
133 Harris St Madison, 371154023 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID 
1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE 
7356 LEE HWYLOT39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT 
306 SOUTH SWEETBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

MARTINEZ, JOSE LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS BURNING

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLSAPS, CARMEN MARCI 
2023 HIGHLAND RD MARYVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MOSS, TYLER THOMAS 
1156 GREENS RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON 
9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIETO-HERNANDEZ, MANUEL YOVANI 
3307 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

RAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROLLINS, JOSHUA DAVID 
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1119 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEELE, NOLAN RYAN 
220 FARAWLAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ 
2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEMPLES, KEVIN LEE 
28 POWELL RD ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER M 
3382 BACK VALLEY RDMOYHERS TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WITHROW, PATRICK LEWIS 
3932 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODS, EMANUEL E'JUAN 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

