Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAMON, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
|
|BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURINGA FE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|COATS, JASPER HADEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COPELAND, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, DESTINY C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, TYNISHA R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DOVER, ZEKIAH D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, STEVEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FLANSBURG, CHRISTOPHER G
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|GONZALEZ, EMIGIDIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/13/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, SEAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HEATON, AMANDA D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KIRSTIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|PRZYBLYLSKI, STANLEY W
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|REEVES, MORGAN KAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|REYNA, BILLY J
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
|