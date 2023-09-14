Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, RICKY LEE
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124082
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
428 MAULDIST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, JASIMINUS ANTHONY
5711 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE
3109 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURINGA FE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

COATS, JASPER HADEN
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPELAND, BRANDON L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
7017 SENILLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37346
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DESTINY C
712 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, JESSE LEE
4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TRACI NICHOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

DAVIS, TYNISHA R
1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOVER, ZEKIAH D
3500 JASPER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA
617 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113302
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, STEVEN ANTHONY
218 CUMBERLAND AVENUE PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, DENISE MARIE
2637 MOSSDALE DR NASHVILLE, 37317
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLANSBURG, CHRISTOPHER G
702 S SANCTUARY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GONZALEZ, EMIGIDIO
1402 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODLOW, JUSTIN
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD Chattanooga, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARVEY, SEAN RAY
1406 COVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEATON, AMANDA D
9629 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HIGH, KENTORY J
614 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112821
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
251 WATERWALK PLACE UNIT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KIRSTIE
2155 WYNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENA, THALIA AMPARO
17 ANN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PORTES, JOSHUA RANZO
17 ANN DR ROSSVILLE, 307418708
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PRZYBLYLSKI, STANLEY W
215 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON
3008 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

REEVES, MORGAN KAY
1080 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNA, BILLY J
3401 SOUTH ROCHARDTANOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
13750 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCHENK, DAVID MATTHEW
11224 MCGHEE RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SERRANO, OSCAR ARGON
950 SPRING CREEK RD #233 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SKATES, JUSTIN RAY
79 WILLIAMS ST LYERLY, 30703
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

SMITH, AMANDA LYNN
215 DURHAM STREE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, LARAE DANIELLE
422 SANDSTONE CREEK DIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STANCIL, MORGAN SHANE
6006 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STEWART, JOSHUA DAVID
1145 SIM GOODWIN MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UTLEY, JOSHUA MICHAEL
139 HENDRICKS BLVD UNIT 7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

VINSON, JASMINE
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL
5769 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGREAVATED ASSAULT

WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
2766 4TH AVE APT 64 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WISEMAN, RONTERRESE LEVETTE
402 SHADY TREE COURT NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HOLD FOR MORGAN CO.

TN

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMON, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURINGA FE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
COATS, JASPER HADEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COPELAND, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DESTINY C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, TYNISHA R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOVER, ZEKIAH D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, STEVEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLANSBURG, CHRISTOPHER G
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
GONZALEZ, EMIGIDIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODLOW, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/13/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, SEAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEATON, AMANDA D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, KIRSTIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PRZYBLYLSKI, STANLEY W
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
REEVES, MORGAN KAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REYNA, BILLY J
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
