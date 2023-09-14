Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, RICKY LEE

201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124082

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS

428 MAULDIST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYANT, JASIMINUS ANTHONY

5711 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE

3109 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURINGA FE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



COATS, JASPER HADEN

3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COPELAND, BRANDON L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST



DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

7017 SENILLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37346

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, DESTINY C

712 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, JESSE LEE

4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, TRACI NICHOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



DAVIS, TYNISHA R

1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DOVER, ZEKIAH D

3500 JASPER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA

617 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113302

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, STEVEN ANTHONY

218 CUMBERLAND AVENUE PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARMER, DENISE MARIE

2637 MOSSDALE DR NASHVILLE, 37317

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLANSBURG, CHRISTOPHER G

702 S SANCTUARY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GONZALEZ, EMIGIDIO

1402 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODLOW, JUSTIN

7961 BATTERS PLACE RD Chattanooga, 374212750

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE

2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARVEY, SEAN RAY

1406 COVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HEATON, AMANDA D

9629 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HIGH, KENTORY J

614 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112821

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE

214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KING, ALDEN DEANGELO

2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCARTHUR, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

251 WATERWALK PLACE UNIT 303 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, KIRSTIE

2155 WYNWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101917

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NEWMAN, KANE KERWYN

3543 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENA, THALIA AMPARO

17 ANN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PORTES, JOSHUA RANZO

17 ANN DR ROSSVILLE, 307418708

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



PRZYBLYLSKI, STANLEY W

215 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON

3008 NOA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VEHICULAR ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



REEVES, MORGAN KAY

1080 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REYNA, BILLY J

3401 SOUTH ROCHARDTANOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE

13750 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SCHENK, DAVID MATTHEW

11224 MCGHEE RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SERRANO, OSCAR ARGON

950 SPRING CREEK RD #233 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SKATES, JUSTIN RAY

79 WILLIAMS ST LYERLY, 30703

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL



SMITH, AMANDA LYNN

215 DURHAM STREE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, LARAE DANIELLE

422 SANDSTONE CREEK DIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STANCIL, MORGAN SHANE

6006 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



STEWART, JOSHUA DAVID

1145 SIM GOODWIN MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK

132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



UTLEY, JOSHUA MICHAEL

139 HENDRICKS BLVD UNIT 7 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



VINSON, JASMINE

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL

5769 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGREAVATED ASSAULT



WELLS, EMMANUEL KAYONTAE

2766 4TH AVE APT 64 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WISEMAN, RONTERRESE LEVETTE

402 SHADY TREE COURT NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HOLD FOR MORGAN CO.

TN

Here are the mug shots:

BEAMON, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELTON, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM DURINGA FE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR COATS, JASPER HADEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPELAND, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DESTINY C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, JESSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TYNISHA R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOVER, ZEKIAH D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/20/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUCKETT, SIDNEY ABRIAVICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, STEVEN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, DENISE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLANSBURG, CHRISTOPHER G

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/28/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS GONZALEZ, EMIGIDIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODLOW, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARRISON, LANOR MARKEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/13/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, SEAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY HEATON, AMANDA D

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KING, ALDEN DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR