Illinois Man Arrested For Plans To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old In Chattanooga

An Illinois man has been arrested after making plans to have sex with a 15-year-old male during a visit to Chattanooga.

Theodore Bello Traister, 41, of Bensenville, Il., was charged with aggravated statutory rape and five counts of solicitation of a minor.

Authorities said Traister reached out to what he thought was a teen on a Facebook page, saying, "Hey HRU? I'm Ted."

During continuing conversations, he said, "We gotta be careful though since you're technically not of legal age yet. I know anything would definitely be consensual with you, but we gotta be careful especially with your parents."

Traister, who said he was going to be in Chattanooga Sept. 9-19, sent the youth photos of his private area and urged him to do the same.

It was arranged that Traister would pick up pizza from Papa John's on Broad Street on Thursday and bring that to the youth's house.

Traister was arrested at the pizza place.