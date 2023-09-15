Latest Headlines

2 City Firefighters Credited With Saving Man's Life At Football Game

  Friday, September 15, 2023

Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer and the Ladder 13 Red Shift crew saved a man’s life at Boyd Buchanan School Thursday night, fire officials said.

A spectator at the football game had a cardiac arrest in the bleachers right before the middle school football game and 911 was called by bystanders. CPR was started by civilians and BC Schroyer arrived on scene to take over CPR and attach the school's AED.

The first shock was being delivered as the L13 crew arrived. L13 personnel took over CPR and shocked the patient two more times when a pulse and respiration were restored.

Medic 16 arrived on scene and transported the 74-year-old patient to the hospital and he was conscious by time he arrived there for further treatment.

Officials said, "Last we heard, he was doing well. Great work by BC Schroyer, Captain Kevin Carpenter, Lieutenant Shaun Hinojosa, Senior Firefighter Jason Dill, Firefighter Tim Loving, and Firefighter Tim Chassen."

Jamichael Smith Gets 6-Year Sentence In Execution-Style Killing On Trailwood Drive
A man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a brutal drive by execution-style killing on Trailwood Drive in July 2019. Jamichael Antron Smith pleaded guilty to a reduced ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

VIDEO: Cleveland City Schools, Cleveland Police Department Comment On School Safety On Mix 104.1
Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline spoke with Cleveland City Schools Director Dr. Russell Dyer, Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson, and Student and Facilities Support Specialist Cliff Eason on Friday ... more

VIDEO: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Honors Cpt. Larry Taylor
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Equitable Polling
  • 9/14/2023
Wiedmer: UNC’s Tez Walker Latest Example Of NCAA Stupidity
  • 9/14/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
  • 9/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
  • 9/14/2023
UTC's Boyd Finished Fourth At Mountain Dew Invitational
  • 9/15/2023
Lookouts Rally But Fall Short To Birmingham Barons
  • 9/15/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Larry Taylor Event, Jimmy Buffet, 1963 Anniversaries, Lookouts, And Baylor’s Videoboard
  • 9/15/2023
Ice On The Landing Announces New Location At 1st Horizon Pavilion
  • 9/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 9/14/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Related Road Closures Announced
  • 9/15/2023
Local Scouts Partner Again With Chattanooga Bakery To Raise Money For Troops
  • 9/15/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
KZ106 Celebrates 45th Birthday With Events And Prizes
  • 9/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At Record-Low Level
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights Due To TSA Relocation
  • 9/14/2023
ChaTech Announces Finalists For The 2023 Technology Excellence Awards
  • 9/14/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
3 GPS Seniors Receive National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
  • 9/14/2023
VIDEO: BCSO, CPD, BCS Comment On School Safety On Mix 104.1
  • 9/14/2023
Civics Essay Contest "Why Civility Matters" Announced
  • 9/14/2023
Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic In Dalton Is Oct. 5
  • 9/14/2023
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Adds 2 Pediatric Specialists
  • 9/14/2023
Shona Chandler Promoted To Vice President Of Associate Engagement For Morning Pointe
  • 9/14/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
City Of East Ridge Seeking Citizens’ Input On Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • 9/15/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Launches "Plan Your Journey" Trip Planning Tools
  • 9/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
  • 9/15/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 78th Women's Day
  • 9/14/2023
Naman Lewis Crowe
  • 9/15/2023
John Freeman Neikirk, Jr.
  • 9/15/2023
John Phillip Hawkins
  • 9/15/2023
Weatherford, Olivia Ragan (Cleveland)
  • 9/15/2023
Trask, Thelma Case (Trenton)
  • 9/15/2023
Alexander, Dan B. (Athens)
  • 9/15/2023