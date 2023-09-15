2 City Firefighters Credited With Saving Man's Life At Football Game

Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer and the Ladder 13 Red Shift crew saved a man’s life at Boyd Buchanan School Thursday night, fire officials said.

A spectator at the football game had a cardiac arrest in the bleachers right before the middle school football game and 911 was called by bystanders. CPR was started by civilians and BC Schroyer arrived on scene to take over CPR and attach the school's AED.

The first shock was being delivered as the L13 crew arrived. L13 personnel took over CPR and shocked the patient two more times when a pulse and respiration were restored.

Medic 16 arrived on scene and transported the 74-year-old patient to the hospital and he was conscious by time he arrived there for further treatment.

Officials said, "Last we heard, he was doing well. Great work by BC Schroyer, Captain Kevin Carpenter, Lieutenant Shaun Hinojosa, Senior Firefighter Jason Dill, Firefighter Tim Loving, and Firefighter Tim Chassen."