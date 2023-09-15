Jamichael Smith Gets 6-Year Sentence In Execution-Style Killing On Trailwood Drive

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a brutal drive by execution-style killing on Trailwood Drive in July 2019.

Jamichael Antron Smith pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Gary Dyquanne Cross earlier went to trial in the case and got 25 years for facilitation of first-degree murder. He was said to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the slaying of 28-year-old Tracy Calloway.

Prandel Reid also got a voluntary manslaughter plea. His term was eight years.

Antonio Watkins is due in court on Nov. 6.

The jury in the Cross case watched a home video showing a minivan stop on Trailwood Drive, two people with guns get out, then multiple shots being fired.

Dexter Posey said when the noise finally stopped, he and other neighbors went out to find the victim in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. "There was nothing we could do for him," he said.

Police said Calloway was shot multiple times. There were also multiple bullet holes in the white sedan he was occupying. He was pronounced dead two and a half hours after being shot.

The video from the Posey house showed a minivan stop in the roadway and a silver sedan come around it and stop in front of it. Two people got out of the passenger side of the minivan, including one who was armed with a long gun. Several shots were then heard.

The two people then got back in the minivan and it and the sedan went out of the view of the camera. The minivan was found backed into the front yard up against a duplex at 4617 Trailwood Dr. The victim had frantically tried to get away.

The witness said he was lying in bed when he began hearing what sounded to him like firecrackers up close to his house. It was around 2:30 p.m.

He said he saw "a gray minivan with people running back and forth from it."

The witness said it appeared to be "a driveby" so he ducked down until the gunshots finally stopped. Then he and neighbors headed for the sedan to check on their friend. He was still breathing and they sat him up.

He said of the event, "It's still shocking."

A crime scene specialist said 64 shell casings were found. Most were about four houses down from where the victim's car wound up.

Jerry McElroy said there were so many shell casings that he ran out of plastic number markers and had to start using letters.

He said the shell casings included some from a .40 caliber handgun as well as from a rifle.

Police said a witness stated that the group talked about "going out and shooting someone."

Police said the witness was present at the time of the shooting and that the statements of the witness were backed up by evidence at the scene and the video footage. That witness, who was granted immunity by former District Attorney Neal Pinkston, was the opening state witness.

He said Cross was the driver of the minivan.

The judge asked the media not to give out the name of the witness because of the danger he might face.