Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR

1123 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE ACKWORTH, 30102

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE

1635 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 373434651

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)



BRIGHT, ROSS A

3403 PEERLESS RD UNIT H CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURRIS, KERRI SULLEEN

7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CROSBY, TYLER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



DEFORE, TERRANCE L

1440 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ

1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



DOMINGO, AMISAEL SERJIO LAYNEZ

3309 DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DONNER, WILLARD

80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30750

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



FERRIS, PAUL EDWARD

205 CENTER ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORINGER, STACEY

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GARNICA, JORDAN MARCUS GAGE

230 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



GODSEY, ASHLEY NICOLE

1824 BAYHILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SLOW POKE LAW



MALCOM, KEVIN IAN

727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5



MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



NELSON, DAVID RAY

277 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ

2510 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR

1914 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



PATEL, DEVANSHI

6805 ANCHORAGE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PATEL, KUSHAL RAMESHLDNA

6805 ANCHARAGE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY

9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OVER $1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

6320 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

11231 MCGILL RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELL, CANDICE BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/20/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSBY, TYLER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DEFORE, TERRANCE L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FERRIS, PAUL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORINGER, STACEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GARNICA, JORDAN MARCUS GAGE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION GODSEY, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SLOW POKE LAW GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA) MALCOM, KEVIN IAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/03/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5 MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MONTES, JULIO CESAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NELSON, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/07/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED PATEL, DEVANSHI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PATEL, KUSHAL RAMESHLDNA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PAYNE, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/24/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA) RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THRASH, ZONA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER 1,000 TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/22/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WRIGHT, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, CHAD ANTHONY128 NATIONAL BVLD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, LARHONDA ANN4316 DUVALL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE940 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTONEY, RICO ALEXANDER4619 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO100 GEORGE ST APT 109 BENSENVILLE, 60106Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPESOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORTURNER, DE NARDO D1017 LONSWAY CIR ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWALKER, DEZMOND C5451 HARPO ST. NW LOT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE





