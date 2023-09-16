Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR
1123 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE ACKWORTH, 30102
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
1635 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 373434651
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

BRIGHT, ROSS A
3403 PEERLESS RD UNIT H CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURRIS, KERRI SULLEEN
7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROSBY, TYLER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

DEFORE, TERRANCE L
1440 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DOMINGO, AMISAEL SERJIO LAYNEZ
3309 DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DONNER, WILLARD
80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30750
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FERRIS, PAUL EDWARD
205 CENTER ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORINGER, STACEY
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARNICA, JORDAN MARCUS GAGE
230 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

GODSEY, ASHLEY NICOLE
1824 BAYHILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SLOW POKE LAW

MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

NELSON, DAVID RAY
277 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ
2510 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
1914 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PATEL, DEVANSHI
6805 ANCHORAGE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATEL, KUSHAL RAMESHLDNA
6805 ANCHARAGE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OVER $1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
6320 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, CHAD ANTHONY
128 NATIONAL BVLD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LARHONDA ANN
4316 DUVALL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
940 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR
1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
4619 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO
100 GEORGE ST APT 109 BENSENVILLE, 60106
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

TURNER, DE NARDO D
1017 LONSWAY CIR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WALKER, DEZMOND C
5451 HARPO ST. NW LOT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

Here are the mug shots:
BAILEY, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, CANDICE BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSBY, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEFORE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FERRIS, PAUL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORINGER, STACEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARNICA, JORDAN MARCUS GAGE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
GODSEY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SLOW POKE LAW
GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA)
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MONTES, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NELSON, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATEL, DEVANSHI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATEL, KUSHAL RAMESHLDNA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/24/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WRIGHT, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY 4117 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO YIELD ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, JASON LAMAR 1123 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE ACKWORTH, 30102 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF ... more

Jamichael Smith Gets 6-Year Sentence In Execution-Style Killing On Trailwood Drive
  • 9/15/2023

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a brutal drive by execution-style killing on Trailwood Drive in July 2019. Jamichael Antron Smith pleaded guilty to a reduced ... more

Breaking News
2 City Firefighters Credited With Saving Man's Life At Football Game
  • 9/15/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 9/15/2023
VIDEO: Cleveland City Schools, Cleveland Police Department Comment On School Safety On Mix 104.1
  • 9/15/2023
VIDEO: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Honors Cpt. Larry Taylor
  • 9/15/2023
Some School Board Members Felt Disrespected By Facilities Process
  • 9/15/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Mocs Crush The Citadel, 48-3
  • 9/16/2023
UTC Volleyball Champions Of Chattanooga Classic
  • 9/16/2023
Wiedmer: UNC’s Tez Walker Latest Example Of NCAA Stupidity
Wiedmer: UNC’s Tez Walker Latest Example Of NCAA Stupidity
  • 9/14/2023
Covenant Women Open Conference Play With 1-0 Win
  • 9/16/2023
Lee Volleyball Finishes 1-2 At Tiger-Reddie Invitational
  • 9/16/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Larry Taylor Event, Jimmy Buffet, 1963 Anniversaries, Lookouts, And Baylor’s Videoboard
  • 9/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
  • 9/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 9/14/2023
Fall VFW Flea Market Is Oct. 15
  • 9/16/2023
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Has Annual Meeting Thursday
  • 9/15/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
  • 9/15/2023
State Attorney General Files Motion To Compel TikTok To Comply With Agreed Order
  • 9/16/2023
Red Bank PD Receives $75,000 Grant Award From THSO
  • 9/15/2023
Real Estate
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Student Scene
UTC's Angle Says Goals Should Drive University Budget
  • 9/16/2023
JROTC Squads Compete At East Hamilton
  • 9/16/2023
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
  • 9/16/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
  • 9/15/2023
CHI Memorial Announces Music Therapy Program Sept. 18
  • 9/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 9/15/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
City Of East Ridge Seeking Citizens’ Input On Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • 9/15/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Launches "Plan Your Journey" Trip Planning Tools
  • 9/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
  • 9/15/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 78th Women's Day
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Alice Louise Goins
Alice Louise Goins
  • 9/16/2023
Jimmie Sue “Granny” Workman
Jimmie Sue “Granny” Workman
  • 9/16/2023
Margaret Himes Lifsey
Margaret Himes Lifsey
  • 9/16/2023
Area Obituaries
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
  • 9/15/2023
Weatherford, Olivia Ragan (Cleveland)
Weatherford, Olivia Ragan (Cleveland)
  • 9/15/2023
Trask, Thelma Case (Trenton)
Trask, Thelma Case (Trenton)
  • 9/15/2023