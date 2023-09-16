Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALDWIN, BRANDON DEWAYNE
1635 STARBOARD DR HIXSON, 373434651
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
BRIGHT, ROSS A
3403 PEERLESS RD UNIT H CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURRIS, KERRI SULLEEN
7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DOMINGO, AMISAEL SERJIO LAYNEZ
3309 DELONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DONNER, WILLARD
80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30750
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ
2510 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RAGAN, THOMAS BRANDON
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OVER $1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, CHAD ANTHONY
128 NATIONAL BVLD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAISTER, THEODORE BELLO
100 GEORGE ST APT 109 BENSENVILLE, 60106
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
TURNER, DE NARDO D
1017 LONSWAY CIR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALKER, DEZMOND C
5451 HARPO ST. NW LOT 78 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BELL, CANDICE BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROSBY, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DEFORE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FERRIS, PAUL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORINGER, STACEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARNICA, JORDAN MARCUS GAGE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- EVADING ARREST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GODSEY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SLOW POKE LAW
|
|GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA)
|
|MALCOM, KEVIN IAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5
|
|MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTES, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NELSON, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|PATEL, DEVANSHI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATEL, KUSHAL RAMESHLDNA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/24/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY - GEORGIA)
|
|RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THRASH, ZONA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT UNDER 1,000
|
|TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WRIGHT, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2023
Charge(s):
|