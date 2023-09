Police continue their investigation into Friday afternoon’s shooting of a 15-year-old on Bradt Street.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Bradt Street at 4:23 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

No one has been arrested, but investigators are following up on leads.