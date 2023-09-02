Teezo Boyd, 40, Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Special Weapons And Tactics team and Hostage Negotiation Team successfully ended a standoff on Bunch Street with no one getting hurt Friday evening.

Officers were trying to serve an outstanding carjacking warrant on Teezo Boyd, 40, at a residence in the 5700 block of Bunch Street just after 7 p.m. when Boyd slammed the door and refused orders to come out of the house.

SWAT and HNT were called and after a three-hour standoff successfully convinced Boyd to exit.

Boyd was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant and booked at the Hamilton County Jail.