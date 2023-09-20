Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, TERRIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/20/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF SCH V

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE ATTLEE, VERONICA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/06/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM BENSON, KRISTINA H

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING NO LICENCE

POSS OF METH

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GODINEZ, NAZARETH ANTON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

RAPE OF A CHILD

INCEST

RAPE OF A CHILD

INCEST GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/07/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARDNETT, JANNIECE EBONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HARLOW, MILES KEITH

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/08/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HOLIDAY, QUANTINA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, RUSSELL GROOMS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/28/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE JENKINS, KENZIE E

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KNIGHTEN, CHARLES BURTON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/30/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION LONG, RALPH ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/29/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA) MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO, GA) MCKINLEY, DEANNE IVEY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY MEJIA, JESUS SATIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/21/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHN KALOB

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

RAPE

RAPE RHODES, TANYA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/09/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, STANLEY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROEBER, RHONDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/06/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY SANCHEZ, RHONA LYNETT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SHANNON, ROBERT NMN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS SKAGGS, MAKYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/24/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/15/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (SECOND DEGREE MURDER) SPICER, KELCEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING TREADWELL, SHELLEY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TURNEY, CHARNITA KATRINA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WAGGONER, RICKIE W

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) WOODWARD, JAMIE B

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



