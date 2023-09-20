Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, TERRIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF SCH V
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ATTLEE, VERONICA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|BENSON, KRISTINA H
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING NO LICENCE
- POSS OF METH
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GODINEZ, NAZARETH ANTON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- INCEST
- RAPE OF A CHILD
- INCEST
|
|GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/07/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARDNETT, JANNIECE EBONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HARLOW, MILES KEITH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|HOLIDAY, QUANTINA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, RUSSELL GROOMS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|JENKINS, KENZIE E
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KNIGHTEN, CHARLES BURTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|LONG, RALPH ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/29/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)
|
|MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CALHOUN CO, GA)
|
|MCKINLEY, DEANNE IVEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MEJIA, JESUS SATIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/21/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, JOHN KALOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RHODES, TANYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/09/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, STANLEY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
|
|SANCHEZ, RHONA LYNETT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHANNON, ROBERT NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- STALKING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SKAGGS, MAKYLA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/15/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOLATION (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)
|
|SPICER, KELCEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|TREADWELL, SHELLEY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNEY, CHARNITA KATRINA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WAGGONER, RICKIE W
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODWARD, JAMIE B
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|