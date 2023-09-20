Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATTLEE, VERONICA ROSE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL 
217 WINCHESTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

BENSON, KRISTINA H 
8330 ELLIE PLAZA PL APT 10 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BLAYLOCK, LACEY LYN 
123 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN 
3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN 
1225 FRANK TAT RD DUNLAP, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON 
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHASE, RHONDA KAY 
5229 CREEKSHEAD KNOXVILLE, 37229 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING NO LICENCE
POSS OF METH
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE 
2729 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN 
716 ROBERTA DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 307412133 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GODINEZ, NAZARETH ANTON 
1523 BURRS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
RAPE OF A CHILD
INCEST
RAPE OF A CHILD
INCEST

GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO 
1207 BARTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARDNETT, JANNIECE EBONY 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HARRIS, MASON J 
615 BEACH CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
5112 SKILLERN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

HOLIDAY, QUANTINA NICHOLE 
3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK 
9170 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, RUSSELL GROOMS 
262 CRESTWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JENKINS, KENZIE E 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR 
3001 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KINSER, SYDNEY PAIGE 
1520 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KNIGHTEN, CHARLES BURTON 
2611 OAK RIDGE DRIVE ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD 
2609 E 18 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LONG, RALPH ELIJAH 
3508 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061656 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

MCKINLEY, DEANNE IVEY 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 8D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHN KALOB 
61 WINDY OAK ROCK SPRING, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
RAPE

REDDEN, MICKEL DWIGHT 
1103 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 391704

RHODES, TANYA RENEE 
3965 BUCKNER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN 
1039 PIERCE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ROEBER, RHONDA KAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

SANCHEZ, RHONA LYNETT 
1320 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SEE, DONALD ALLEN 
2990 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638583 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

SHANNON, ROBERT NMN 
311 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SKAGGS, MAKYLA 
1001 NOTTING HILL E8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, BRIAN KEITH 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 374213774 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (SECOND DEGREE MURDER)

SPICER, KELCEY MICHELLE 
6222 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD Ooltewah, 373635657 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

TREADWELL, SHELLEY 
4703 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WAGGONER, RICKIE W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEEMS, JOHN MAKAI 
6601 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

WHITLOCK, LEONARD EDWARD 
1707 S Beech St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

WISE, RAYMOND EUGENE 
4704 MARYLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WOODWARD, JAMIE B 
338 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

