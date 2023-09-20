Celebration Of Life In Honor Of Kevin West Set For Sunday

Kevin West's family, friends, colleagues, and shipmates are gathering to celebrate his life and commitment to community.

The Celebration of Life in honor of Mr. West will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Barrelhouse Ballroom, 1501 Long Street, Chattanooga, Tn. 37408.

Family members said, "We have stories to share and glasses to raise in honor of the Captain, the Reporter, the Public Affairs Officer, and the Family Man. All are welcome to join us in remembering Kevin."

The family request that in lieu of flowers, those who are so led make a donation to:

- Sea Cadets: seacadets.org

- Bridge Refugee Services: bridgerefugees.org

- The VA/U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: cdceportal.va.gov



