Latest Headlines

13-Year Old Shot On Angela Drive Tuesday Evening

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023
A 13-year old was shot Tuesday evening on Angela Drive.
 
Just after 8 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to Angela Drive for a person shot and located the victim with a non-life threatening injury.  

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. Investigators spoke with the victim in an attempt to obtain information about the shooting. 
 
Investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. 
