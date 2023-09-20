Commission Rebuffs Effort To Delay Property Manager Position For Committee Study

A majority of the County Commission on Wednesday did not go along with an effort by new Chairman Jeff Eversole to delay a vote on a new property manager position. Chairman Eversole said he wanted to have the Health and Human Resources committee take up the matter, then have a commission vote in four weeks.

Chairman Eversole said the issue "had absolutely nothing to do with" Michael S. Kirk, the appointee of County Mayor Weston Wamp to the new $110,000 post.

The chairman said, "This is not about micro-managing. It is about building a partnership so that together we can make decisions moving forward."

In the end the commission voted to approve Mr. Kirk, who has been the CEO at Boyd-Buchanan School since 2009.

Those voting not to send it to committee were Greg Beck, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham, Gene-o Shipley and Ken Smith. Voting for the committee review were Chairman Eversole, Warren Mackey, Steve Highlander and David Sharpe. Two members were absent.

County Mayor Wamp last week said, in preparation for a lengthening list of large-scale building projects, he had created the director of property management position to cover all government properties and agencies and serve as “the clear point of contact.”

He said the county’s lineup is “snowballing” to include the county-wide overhaul of school facilities, a new medical examiner’s office, and a new drug recovery court.

“The bandwidth is not really there on our side or on the school system’s side,” he said.

Commissioner Shipley said, "I think we all know we need the position. I hate to see us delay it and drag on."

He said, "This is a budgeted item. Are we beginning to interfere with the mayor and his staff duties?"

Chairman Eversole said, "This is about our responsibility for taxpayer money. It's not about interfering with the executive branch."

Todd Leamon, administrator of public works, said the county has responsibility over 125 buildings. He said there was a need for more efficient planning for new facilities.

He said the new director would be housed at public works facilities at Cromwell Road.

Commissioner Sharpe said the commission should delve into administrative spending by the Wamp administration, saying that $600,000 to $700,000 had earlier been added prior to the new $110,000.

He said, "Multiple appointments have not even been brought before us."