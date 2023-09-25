Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A judge on Monday raised the bond for a man police say vandalized and burned the Masonic Temple across from Finley Stadium after threatening to do so on social media.
Kadum Hunter Harwood, ... more
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
A woman on Midland Pike told police her Kia Forte was the target of a failed auto theft sometime overnight. Police observed the inside of her vehicle to have damage consistent with the "Kia Boys" ... more