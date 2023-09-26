Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, WANDA R

4126 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ARMSTRONG, TRACY

2108 CONGRESS PKWY S ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROOKSHIRE, ANGELA

5750 LAKE RESORT DIVE UNIT K112 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, MERRILL LANE

1411 WEST 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, CATHERINE SUE

14101 LILIARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

8155 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE

1539 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



CROSS, CHISTOPHER LYNN

119 LYNDALL LANE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA

4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



ESPINALES JAIME, FELIX NOE

5331 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



EVANS, ELGIN RASHAD

8919 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CROSSING AT OTHER THAN CROSSWALKS( JAYWALKING )



EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE

107 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION



FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE

376 HIWATHA CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARNER, JAKOB SANTIAGO

124 GRIFFITH STREET SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



GREEN, MARCUS TREMAINE

8490 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE

829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF IDENTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HARRIS, JODY

950 SPRING CREEK RD UNIT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)



HERNANDEZ, CHACON AGUSTIN

4741 TESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN

312 MCBRIAN ROAD APT 5207 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



IZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN

1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



JARRETT, RODNESHA DESHAE

4707 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



KEY, PERNELL LASHUN

1901 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



LITZ, BILLIE ANNE

6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOCKHART, CARI ANN

2670 CHURCHILL DOWNS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211489

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE

721 E 27TH AVENUE N NASHVILLE, 37208

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA

5113 HWY 58 APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCLURE, KARIGAN Y

8572 DEMARS LANEW HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCCULLOUGH, JERRY

959 BOYNTON DR #8080 CHATTANOOGA, 374022160

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO

993 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOHAMED, AHMED AWAD

2606 E.

Here are the mug shots:



ARMSTRONG, TRACY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKSHIRE, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/10/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, MERRILL LANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, CATHERINE SUE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/03/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) EVANS, ELGIN RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/11/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CROSSING AT OTHER THAN CROSSWALKS( JAYWALKING ) EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/23/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, JAKOB SANTIAGO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/05/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING GREEN, MARCUS TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/11/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF IDENTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HARRIS, JODY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT) HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY IZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JARRETT, RODNESHA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT KEY, PERNELL LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE LITZ, BILLIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOCKHART, CARI ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOUGH, HARLEY DION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/29/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLURE, KARIGAN Y

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/14/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCULLOUGH, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/22/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOHAMED, AHMED AWAD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NOLAND, DANIEL BRADELY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/04/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARCEL, KALEB HALE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/29/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, BOBBY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SLAVEN, JONATHAN GENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPRINGS, REGINALD E

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/21/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TOWNSEND, AKIM M

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WRIGHT, JUSTIN C

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNOLAND, DANIEL BRADELY3557 VALLLEY TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWOLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID7310 Standifer Gap Rd Chattanooga, 374211465Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPARCEL, KALEB HALE815 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122270Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL1253 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO6823 BACON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, BOBBY LOUIS1315 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121685Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTSLAVEN, JONATHAN GENE420 FOURHT STREET LAWERANCEBURG, 38464Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPRINGS, REGINALD E620 MAGNOLIA RD JASPER, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTSTUCKEY, ANTONIO27 W 7TH ST JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )TOWNSEND, AKIM M510 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTVALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY UNIT 2209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWRIGHT, JUSTIN C15003 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 373739731Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



