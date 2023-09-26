Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, WANDA R
4126 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ARMSTRONG, TRACY
2108 CONGRESS PKWY S ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROOKSHIRE, ANGELA
5750 LAKE RESORT DIVE UNIT K112 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, MERRILL LANE
1411 WEST 54TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, CATHERINE SUE
14101 LILIARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
8155 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE
1539 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

CROSS, CHISTOPHER LYNN
119 LYNDALL LANE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA
4145 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ESPINALES JAIME, FELIX NOE
5331 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EVANS, ELGIN RASHAD
8919 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CROSSING AT OTHER THAN CROSSWALKS( JAYWALKING )

EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE
107 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE
376 HIWATHA CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, JAKOB SANTIAGO
124 GRIFFITH STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

GREEN, MARCUS TREMAINE
8490 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GUZMAN, VICTOR MANUEL
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON, YOLANDA YVETTE
829 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF IDENTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HARRIS, JODY
950 SPRING CREEK RD UNIT 244 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

HERNANDEZ, CHACON AGUSTIN
4741 TESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOUSE, DREKELL RESHAWN
312 MCBRIAN ROAD APT 5207 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

IZARA-HERNANDEZ, ELDER AMICAN
1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JARRETT, RODNESHA DESHAE
4707 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
1901 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LITZ, BILLIE ANNE
6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOCKHART, CARI ANN
2670 CHURCHILL DOWNS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211489
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE
721 E 27TH AVENUE N NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
5113 HWY 58 APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLURE, KARIGAN Y
8572 DEMARS LANEW HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCULLOUGH, JERRY
959 BOYNTON DR #8080 CHATTANOOGA, 374022160
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILIAN, LUIS SANTINO
993 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOHAMED, AHMED AWAD
2606 E.

39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLAND, DANIEL BRADELY
3557 VALLLEY TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
7310 Standifer Gap Rd Chattanooga, 374211465
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARCEL, KALEB HALE
815 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122270
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL
1253 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO
6823 BACON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, BOBBY LOUIS
1315 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121685
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

SLAVEN, JONATHAN GENE
420 FOURHT STREET LAWERANCEBURG, 38464
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPRINGS, REGINALD E
620 MAGNOLIA RD JASPER, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

STUCKEY, ANTONIO
27 W 7TH ST JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )

TOWNSEND, AKIM M
510 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

VALDIVIESO, GABRIELA VERONICA
7705 ASPEN LODGE WAY UNIT 2209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WRIGHT, JUSTIN C
15003 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 373739731
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

