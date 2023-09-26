Sadik Spence Charged With 2021 Homicide Of 20-Year-Old Omar Escobar Outside Victim's Home

Chattanooga Police have arrested Sadik Spence in connection with the 2021 homicide of 20-year-old Omar Escobar.

Spence is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Spence is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

Omar Escobar was shot and killed outside his home in the 500 block of North Willow Street just before midnight Sept. 27, 2021.

Police at the time said there was no evidence to suggest the victim and suspect knew each other.

During the investigation process investigators said they obtained information that the suspect appeared to be a younger black male between 5'8" to 6' in height with a medium/stocky build.

He was wearing a very identifiable yellow and green hoodie at the time of the incident.