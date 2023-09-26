Nautica Goldthreat Arrested In Virginia On Outstanding Warrants For Shooting In 2021

Chattanooga Police obtained arrest warrants on Dec. 18, 2021, for Nautica Goldthreat, in relation to a shooting on Wilcox Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit has been pursuing Goldthreat for almost two years and through innovative investigative techniques they recently discovered his location in Richmond, Va. The Fugitive Unit relayed the location of Goldthreat to federal partners at the United States Marshals Service.

The United States Marshals Service located Goldthreat in Richmond on Thursday, and arrested him on the outstanding warrants.

Goldthreat is currently awaiting extradition back to Hamilton County.





