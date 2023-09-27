County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations

Derek Lamar Dean was arrested for thefts from several volunteer fire department stations in the area.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Tuesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. to the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 3 at 13430 Birchwood Pike for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a Highway 58 Fire administration official who informed them he had been looking into a string of thefts that occurred at Station 3 as well as stations 2, 4, and 5 on Sept. 21.



During the fire department’s investigation, one common denominator between each location of the thefts was Dean, who is an employee of the Hamilton County Maintenance Division and was tasked with inspecting the heating units at each of these locations.



Video footage at the different stations confirmed Dean was present and footage at one specific station captured him in a Hamilton County uniform stealing a weed eater.



Based on the information obtained from the fire department and the video footage of the weed eater theft, a felony warrant for theft of property was taken out on Dean for the theft of the following items totaling approximately $2,600:



Station #2 at 9018 Career Lane: Stihl BR-800 blower $700

Station #3 at 13430 Birchwood Pike: Stihl FS56RC weed eater $250

Station #4 at 10900 Highway 58: Sony PlayStation 5 $600

Station #5 at 6042 Cooley Road: Stihl BR-800 blower $700 & Stihl 260 chainsaw $350

Dean was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his place of work by HCSO deputies for the aforementioned theft and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where he is awaiting booking.

