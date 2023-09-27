Latest Headlines

County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Derek Lamar Dean was arrested for thefts from several volunteer fire department stations in the area.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Tuesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m. to the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 3 at 13430 Birchwood Pike for a reported theft. 

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a Highway 58 Fire administration official who informed them he had been looking into a string of thefts that occurred at Station 3 as well as stations 2, 4, and 5 on Sept. 21.

During the fire department’s investigation, one common denominator between each location of the thefts was Dean, who is an employee of the Hamilton County Maintenance Division and was tasked with inspecting the heating units at each of these locations. 

Video footage at the different stations confirmed Dean was present and footage at one specific station captured him in a Hamilton County uniform stealing a weed eater.

Based on the information obtained from the fire department and the video footage of the weed eater theft, a felony warrant for theft of property was taken out on Dean for the theft of the following items totaling approximately $2,600:

  • Station #2 at 9018 Career Lane: Stihl BR-800 blower $700
  • Station #3 at 13430 Birchwood Pike: Stihl FS56RC weed eater $250
  • Station #4 at 10900 Highway 58: Sony PlayStation 5 $600
  • Station #5 at 6042 Cooley Road: Stihl BR-800 blower $700 & Stihl 260 chainsaw $350

Dean was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his place of work by HCSO deputies for the aforementioned theft and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where he is awaiting booking.

Latest Headlines
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2023
$500,000 In County Grants To Be Awarded To Volunteer Fire Departments
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
County Commission To Vote On Freezing $1.5 Million For New Gym At School Slated To Be Closed
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Puts Suspected Cheating Husband Out; Woman Ready For Couple Staying With Her To Leave
  • Breaking News
  • 9/27/2023
Breaking News
County Employee Derek Dean Is Arrested For Thefts From Local Volunteer Fire Department Stations
  • 9/27/2023

Derek Lamar Dean was arrested for thefts from several volunteer fire department stations in the area. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Tuesday, at approximately ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Puts Suspected Cheating Husband Out; Woman Ready For Couple Staying With Her To Leave
  • 9/27/2023

A woman on E. 34th Street called police and said she was upset because she believed her husband was cheating with another woman. She was very upset and said she confronted them. An argument ensued. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVERY, VICKIE IRENE 900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked ... more

Breaking News
Man, 26, Shot And Killed In Parking Lot Of Hixson Apartment Complex
  • 9/26/2023
Remembering Riley Grace: Woodruffs’ Faith Perseveres In Spite Of Suffering
  • 9/26/2023
City Council Hits CHA On Lack Of Survey On Residents Leaving Westside; Coonrod Vows To Get Survey Moving
  • 9/26/2023
Nautica Goldthreat Arrested In Virginia On Outstanding Warrants For Shooting In 2021
  • 9/26/2023
Firms Chosen For Case Management , Resident Relocation At Westside Evolves Project
  • 9/26/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
Jerry Summers: Don't Drink The Water, Ethel
  • 9/26/2023
Senator Blackburn: Bidenomics Is No Success Story
  • 9/25/2023
Sports
UT Welcomes Fans For The South Carolina Game
  • 9/27/2023
CFC Moves To Larger Office Downtown
  • 9/26/2023
The Ooltewah Club Hosting Tennessee Women’s Championships
The Ooltewah Club Hosting Tennessee Women’s Championships
  • 9/26/2023
Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Four Over AUH
Lady Flames Volleyball Wins In Four Over AUH
  • 9/26/2023
Carter Is Overall Winner At CWGA Closing Day
  • 9/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Heart Grew 3 Sizes That Day
  • 9/25/2023
Soddy Daisy Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/25/2023
Did You Know? Sanctuary City
Did You Know? Sanctuary City
  • 9/27/2023
Middle Valley Youth Association Gets $20,000 Grant For Facility Enhancements
  • 9/27/2023
Collegedale Parks And Recreation Brings The Magic Of “Wizard School” Oct. 17
  • 9/27/2023
Entertainment
The Shocking Truth About WUTC's Richard Winham
The Shocking Truth About WUTC's Richard Winham
  • 9/26/2023
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
Jazzanooga Soul Sunday Brunch Series Is Returning
  • 9/26/2023
3 Sisters Festival Turns Sweet 16 With Greensky Bluegrass
3 Sisters Festival Turns Sweet 16 With Greensky Bluegrass
  • 9/25/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Blithe Spirit" Oct. 3-7
  • 9/27/2023
Salvation Army And Inman Coffee To Host 12th Annual Phoenix Fest Music Festival
  • 9/27/2023
Opinion
The Appearance Of Gentrification
  • 9/26/2023
Our Representatives Are Kicking The Can Down The Road
  • 9/25/2023
Rejecting Federal Dollars In Education Is A Complex Decision
  • 9/27/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
Small Cities Coalition Holds Annual Luncheon For Hamilton County Legislative Delegation
Small Cities Coalition Holds Annual Luncheon For Hamilton County Legislative Delegation
  • 9/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2023
Petsense By Tractor Supply To Hold Cleveland Grand Opening Event Sept. 30
  • 9/26/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry To Be At Hunter Museum On Oct. 11
  • 9/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Student Scene
3 Bright School Alumni Honored During Founder’s Week
  • 9/26/2023
Chickamauga Chapter Of DAR Community Classroom Committee Makes Presentation To Annoor Academy
Chickamauga Chapter Of DAR Community Classroom Committee Makes Presentation To Annoor Academy
  • 9/26/2023
Children's Book Giveaway Sept. 30 At Don Eaves Heritage House
  • 9/26/2023
Living Well
East Ridge Community Center Hosting Free Monthly Birthday Parties For Kids
  • 9/25/2023
Alzheimer's Association Invites Cleveland Residents To Join Walk Sept. 30 To End Alzheimers
Alzheimer's Association Invites Cleveland Residents To Join Walk Sept. 30 To End Alzheimers
  • 9/25/2023
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
CHI Memorial Offers HIFU Treatment For Prostate Cancer
  • 9/25/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Who's Doing The Driving For You?
Bob Tamasy: Who's Doing The Driving For You?
  • 9/25/2023
One Hundred Years Accredited By National Financial Accountability Organization
  • 9/25/2023
Basilica Of Sts. Peter And Paul Announces 2 Events For Sept. 27-28
  • 9/22/2023
Obituaries
William L. Copeland
William L. Copeland
  • 9/26/2023
Jeannie Roper Whitfield
Jeannie Roper Whitfield
  • 9/26/2023
Kenneth Clifford Davis
Kenneth Clifford Davis
  • 9/26/2023
Area Obituaries
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
Caraway, Eric Ray (Dayton)
  • 9/27/2023
McBrearty, Rudy Leo (Cleveland)
McBrearty, Rudy Leo (Cleveland)
  • 9/26/2023
Faulk, William "Bill" (Cleveland)
Faulk, William "Bill" (Cleveland)
  • 9/26/2023