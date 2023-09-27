$500,000 In County Grants To Be Awarded To Volunteer Fire Departments

The County Commission will vote next Wednesday on allocating $500,000 to six volunteer fire departments.

David Roddy, county chief operating officer, said a panel that included individuals inside and outside of government reviewed grant applications.

County officials said the $500,000 is in addition to a 10 percent increase in the amount allocated to each individual department, for an overall 30 percent increase in funding to VFDs.

In late July, applications were opened to the county's eight volunteer fire departments and rescue service agencies to seek funding on needed projects. The applications were then reviewed by the independent committee.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “We made a record commitment in this year’s budget to ensure our volunteer fire departments have the necessary equipment and training to continue the critical services they provide in the unincorporated parts of Hamilton County.

“A thorough assessment of grant applications was conducted by some of our county’s finest public servants to be certain these funds are put to their highest and best use. We are fortunate to have hundreds of dedicated members of our community volunteer their time and put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Hamilton County, and I look forward to our continued partnership going forward.”

Proposal of Grant Disbursement:

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department: $79,000 for emergency pagers

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department: $95,000 for emergency generator and firefighting equipment

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service: $85,000 for a rescue vehicle

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department: $90,000 for rescue equipment

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department: $79,000 for thermal imaging systems, AEDs, and other equipment

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department: $72,000 for operational and staffing costs

“While there were difficult decisions to be made, I appreciate Mayor Wamp for putting a process in place to ensure tax dollars are going to agencies with considerable needs,” said Commissioner Gene-O Shipley. “We are grateful to all volunteer fire departments who have graciously devoted their time to serving others, and we will continue to engage with each agency to meet the needs of the community.”

Commissioner Shipley, expressed gratitude to the volunteer units, said it had been projected that setting up a county fire department could cost as much as $75 million.