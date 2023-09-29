Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, September 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY 
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BIBIAN, EDWIN 
3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSS, LARRY WAYNE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794727 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BRIDGES, ROBERT S 
2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BRYANT, JASON SCOTT 
1246 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES 
5006 Carolyn Ln Chattanooga, 374112503 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARLISLE, TAMMY RENAE 
3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

CHUBB, MONTEZ 
1122 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY 
2299 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

DAILEY, JANELLE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DESHA, PATON LEE 
4206 B WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE 
3029 MERRYDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE 
10538 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FERRI, RYAN CORWIN 
1205 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON 
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORKAN, GARRET VINCENT 
2521 MCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY

GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES 
37 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY 
6700 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE 
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA UNIT 39 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLT, KENNETH H 
3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE 
5436 CASSENDRA SMITH RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, ALLEN VONDELL 
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

KELLEY, CHARLES DANIEL 
3 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 307368426 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEWIS, AMY SUE 
12125 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE 
125 NEW MURRAYTOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE 
1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA 
7718 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCRAY, ELIJAH VELTERIS 
702 FRAWLEY EAST RIDGE, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCELHINNY HOMMEL, ASHLYNN GRACE 
1004 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MCGLYNN, SHARRISA MICHELLE 
1109 MORRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEALOR, AARON RILEY 
107 W HIGH ST LEBANON, 370872229 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NGUYEN, KHAI PHVOC 
1625 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESSION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH

PERKINS, SHANNON N 
2612 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL 
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

REESE, CHYNA SIMONE 
19 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071986 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY 
175 DUCKTOWN STREET LOT 22 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
THEFT
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 316 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6096 EARLY LN MCDONALD, 373538029 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER 
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE 
2108 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TIFFANY L 
1574 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SPRAGUE, RICHARD CYRIL 
2221 BEELER AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

SUTTON-HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE 
5209 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT

TINDELL, MILTON VANCE 
2231 JENAGA TRAIL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWITTY, REGINALD CALVIN 
3929 MANOR RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
358 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191524 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

