Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BIBIAN, EDWIN

3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSS, LARRY WAYNE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794727

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BRIDGES, ROBERT S

2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BRYANT, JASON SCOTT

1246 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

