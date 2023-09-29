Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BIBIAN, EDWIN
3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSS, LARRY WAYNE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794727
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BRIDGES, ROBERT S
2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BRYANT, JASON SCOTT
1246 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CANTRELL, JEFFREY JAMES
5006 Carolyn Ln Chattanooga, 374112503
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARLISLE, TAMMY RENAE
3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHUBB, MONTEZ
1122 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
2299 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
DAILEY, JANELLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DESHA, PATON LEE
4206 B WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DINSMORE, DAVID BRUCE
3029 MERRYDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
10538 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FERRI, RYAN CORWIN
1205 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORKAN, GARRET VINCENT
2521 MCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES
37 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
6700 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK
8264 ELLIE PLAZA UNIT 39 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLT, KENNETH H
3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
5436 CASSENDRA SMITH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
KELLEY, CHARLES DANIEL
3 CLYDESDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 307368426
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEWIS, AMY SUE
12125 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
125 NEW MURRAYTOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
7718 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCRAY, ELIJAH VELTERIS
702 FRAWLEY EAST RIDGE, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCELHINNY HOMMEL, ASHLYNN GRACE
1004 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MCGLYNN, SHARRISA MICHELLE
1109 MORRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEALOR, AARON RILEY
107 W HIGH ST LEBANON, 370872229
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NGUYEN, KHAI PHVOC
1625 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESSION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH
PERKINS, SHANNON N
2612 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
REESE, CHYNA SIMONE
19 HARDIN RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071986
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY
175 DUCKTOWN STREET LOT 22 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
THEFT
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 316 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
6096 EARLY LN MCDONALD, 373538029
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE
2108 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, TIFFANY L
1574 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SPRAGUE, RICHARD CYRIL
2221 BEELER AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
SUTTON-HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
5209 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
2231 JENAGA TRAIL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TWITTY, REGINALD CALVIN
3929 MANOR RD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
358 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191524
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
