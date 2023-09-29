6th Circuit Reverses Injunction In Child Gender-Change Case

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed the district court’s preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti. As a result, Tennessee’s law that "aims to protect children from irreversible gender-related medical interventions remains in effect."

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said, “This is a big win for democracy. Decisions that are not clearly resolved by the Constitution should be resolved by the people through their elected representatives. I am so proud of our team who stood strong against the overwhelming resources arrayed against Tennessee in this case.”

Officials of the ACLU took legal action to oppose "the state’s ban on medically necessary gender-affirming care for Tennessee’s transgender youth."