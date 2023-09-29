Man Killed In Wreck Thursday Afternoon On Highway 58

A man was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 58.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 2:50 p.m. to a critical accident near the 11400 block of Highway 58.

The accident involved a gray Dodge truck and a red Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer.



The preliminary investigation indicates the Dodge truck was traveling north bound on Highway 58 while the Chevrolet truck with the trailer was headed south bound on Highway 58. The investigation further indicates the Dodge truck crossed the center line for an unknown reason, striking the Chevrolet and subsequently the trailer.



The driver of the Dodge truck was transported to Erlanger via LifeForce helicopter in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. There were no reported injuries noted pertaining to the other driver.



The name of the driver is being temporarily withheld in order for notification of next-of-kin to be made.

