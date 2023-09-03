Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS

931 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 BUNCH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCAR JACKINGBRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN3368 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARCHANCE, JONATHAN609 NORTH HIGH ST WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONDRA, JEANA E2585 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 373473937Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS410 EAST BROW RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTFINKEL, KENZIE LANAE6436 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishRECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWCBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFISH, JASON535 4 TH ST, CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFLOYD, CHRISTOPHER727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071910Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VICENTE2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONGOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY710 STATE LINE RD. ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHICKMAN, JACQUELINE K3143 WHITE OAK RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHYATTE, BARRY LAMAR1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, KEVIN LEBRON723 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, STEPHEN LEE1417 NORTH MACK SMITH RD.APT. 116 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LEWIS, KAVAN COLE41400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN5442 Towne Hills Ln Hixson, 373433798Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTLOUGH, HARLEY DIONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MAY, BILL RANDY2321 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMCLEMORE, RICKY COLBERT125 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 307414004Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON8109 BLUE SPRINGS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRONRTH ORCHARD KNOB CLEVELAND, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERATLIFF, AMBER LEE1701 NORTH CONCORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSREEVES, KOREY LAMAR6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #141 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMONHOMELESS Chattanooga, 373114683Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND3812 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500THEFT OF IDENTITYATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500FORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYNONSUPPORT AND GLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRODGERS, CHARLIE D2416 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 617 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, ALEXANDER LAVOYA2075 CLINGAN DRIVE NW APARTMENT CLEVELAND, 37319Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JONATHAN A320 COUNTRY CLUB DR, S.E. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARCHER, DAVID925 OLD TASSO PLACE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGTHOMAS, MINDY MARIA1917 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045313Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS, KALIL A8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214374Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/11/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, DAVID WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO) CHANCE, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONDRA, JEANA E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VICENTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION HICKMAN, JACQUELINE K

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/29/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/15/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, STEPHEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MAY, BILL RANDY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCLEMORE, RICKY COLBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

