Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS
931 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
5717 BUNCH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
DICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS
410 EAST BROW RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE
6436 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWC
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FISH, JASON
535 4 TH ST, CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071910
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY
710 STATE LINE RD. ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO
3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
723 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEWIS, KAVAN COLE
41400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN
5442 Towne Hills Ln Hixson, 373433798
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
LOUGH, HARLEY DION
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON
8109 BLUE SPRINGS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 373114683
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RODGERS, CHARLIE D
2416 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 617 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JONATHAN A
320 COUNTRY CLUB DR, S.E. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARCHER, DAVID
925 OLD TASSO PLACE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
Here are the mug shots:
|BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/11/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DAVID WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO)
|
|CHANCE, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONDRA, JEANA E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VICENTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HICKMAN, JACQUELINE K
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/29/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, STEPHEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MAY, BILL RANDY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, RICKY COLBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|RATLIFF, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|REEVES, KOREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- NONSUPPORT AND GLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SANDERS, ALEXANDER LAVOYA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, MINDY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, KALIL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
|