Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, September 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS 
931 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI 
5717 BUNCH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN 
3368 WINTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHANCE, JONATHAN 
609 NORTH HIGH ST WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONDRA, JEANA E 
2585 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 373473937 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS 
410 EAST BROW RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE 
6436 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
RECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWC
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FISH, JASON 
535 4 TH ST, CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER 
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071910 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VICENTE 
2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY 
710 STATE LINE RD. ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HICKMAN, JACQUELINE K 
3143 WHITE OAK RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR 
1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO 
3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, KEVIN LEBRON 
723 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, STEPHEN LEE 
1417 NORTH MACK SMITH RD.APT. 116 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LEWIS, KAVAN COLE 
41400 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN 
5442 Towne Hills Ln Hixson, 373433798 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

LOUGH, HARLEY DION 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MAY, BILL RANDY 
2321 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MCLEMORE, RICKY COLBERT 
125 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 307414004 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON 
8109 BLUE SPRINGS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON 
RTH ORCHARD KNOB CLEVELAND, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RATLIFF, AMBER LEE 
1701 NORTH CONCORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REEVES, KOREY LAMAR 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #141 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 373114683 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND 
3812 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
THEFT OF IDENTITY
ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
NONSUPPORT AND GLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RODGERS, CHARLIE D 
2416 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 617 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, ALEXANDER LAVOYA 
2075 CLINGAN DRIVE NW APARTMENT CLEVELAND, 37319 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JONATHAN A 
320 COUNTRY CLUB DR, S.E. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARCHER, DAVID 
925 OLD TASSO PLACE NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

THOMAS, MINDY MARIA 
1917 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045313 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, KALIL A 
8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214374 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/11/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, DAVID WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO)
CHANCE, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONDRA, JEANA E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GABRIEL TOMAS, ANTONIO VICENTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HICKMAN, JACQUELINE K
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/29/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, STEPHEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAY, BILL RANDY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCLEMORE, RICKY COLBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RATLIFF, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REEVES, KOREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER $2,500
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • NONSUPPORT AND GLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SANDERS, ALEXANDER LAVOYA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MINDY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, KALIL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2023
Lee Women Earn 3-0 Shutout At Carson-Newman
  • Sports
  • 9/2/2023
Lee Volleyball Loses 3-1 To LMU In Erskine Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/2/2023
Covenant Volleyball Moves To 3-0 With Two Wins In Atlanta
  • Sports
  • 9/2/2023
Covenant Men Tie Oglethorpe 0-0
  • Sports
  • 9/2/2023
Dan Fleser: Vol Defense Led The Way In Cavaliers Rout
Dan Fleser: Vol Defense Led The Way In Cavaliers Rout
  • Sports
  • 9/2/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Parked At Circle K Dumpster Just Relaxing; Man's Generator Stolen From Under His RV In Walmart Parking Lot
  • 9/3/2023

An employee at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police a vehicle was parked by the trash bin. Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said that he was just exhausted and ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/3/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS 931 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD RECKLESS ... more

Teezo Boyd, 40, Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff
  • 9/2/2023

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Special Weapons And Tactics team and Hostage Negotiation Team successfully ended a standoff on Bunch Street with no one getting hurt Friday evening. Officers ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/2/2023
Police Blotter: Man Finds Air Tag On His Car; Police Ask Woman Bathing In Fountain To Move Along
  • 9/2/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 9/1/2023
Authorities Investigating Fire At East Lake Academy Friday Morning
Authorities Investigating Fire At East Lake Academy Friday Morning
  • 9/1/2023
Zarzours Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At End Of October After Long Run
Zarzours Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At End Of October After Long Run
  • 9/1/2023
Opinion
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered?
  • 9/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor - And Response (3)
  • 9/1/2023
Sports
#12/10 Vols Roll Past Virginia In Season Opener, 49-13
  • 9/2/2023
Dan Fleser: Vol Defense Led The Way In Cavaliers Rout
Dan Fleser: Vol Defense Led The Way In Cavaliers Rout
  • 9/2/2023
Chattanooga Volleyball Wins Charleston Southern Tournament Championship
  • 9/2/2023
Lee Women Earn 3-0 Shutout At Carson-Newman
  • 9/2/2023
Lee Volleyball Loses 3-1 To LMU In Erskine Invitational
  • 9/2/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor To Receive Medal Of Honor Tuesday; “Welcome Home” Parade Set Sept. 11
  • 9/2/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural Look At Threatened Alpine Crest, Clifton Hills, DuPont, Hixson, And Rivermont Elementaries
  • 9/1/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/31/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/31/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
Opinion
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered?
  • 9/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In August
  • 9/1/2023
PODCAST: Lee Davis On CrimeCast - The 1st Mitochondrial DNA Evidence Ever Used In A Courtroom
  • 9/1/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 24-31
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Steffanie Green To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Networking Luncheon On Sept. 28
Steffanie Green To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Networking Luncheon On Sept. 28
  • 9/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
Obituaries
Frederick W. Schert
Frederick W. Schert
  • 9/2/2023
Ryan W. Blaylock
Ryan W. Blaylock
  • 9/2/2023
Robert William “Bill” Lawrence
Robert William “Bill” Lawrence
  • 9/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Minnie Lee Austin (Dalton)
  • 9/2/2023
Cook, Jerry (Rocky Face)
Cook, Jerry (Rocky Face)
  • 9/2/2023
Dixon, Bobbie Jean (Dalton)
Dixon, Bobbie Jean (Dalton)
  • 9/2/2023