Beloved Chattanooga Pastor John Andrus Passes

The late County Commission Chairman Curtis D. Adams gave him the title of “A Hamilton County Christian Statesman,” referring to Rev. John R. Andrus.

The pastor emeritus of First Church of the Nazarene in Chattanooga died late Saturday night at his East Ridge home after an extended illness. Rev. Andrus served 31 years as the church’s senior pastor.

Rev. Andrus was close friends with Hamilton County Commission Chairman Adams, Trustee Bill Hullander and County Clerk Bill Knowles.

The Hamilton County Commission honored Rev. Andrus March 7, 2018 when he celebrated his 90th birthday. The commission called Rev. Andrus “a great and humble man of God.”

Chairman Adams said as he introduced the minister on his radio program, “John, you are held in high regard by this community. You look the part and have the reputation; you are always dressed in a suit and look like a preacher should look.”

Chairman Adams said, “The 6 foot 3 minister always prefers to be called Brother Andrus and it’s an honor to address him in that fashion.”

Hamilton County Trustee Hullander said he was notified late Saturday night of his friend’s passing. He said, “We became good friends after my company (Hullco) did some work at his home. Brother Andrus was looking forward to meeting the Christ he served, taught us to serve and preached about.”

Trustee Hullander said, “I enjoyed my time with Rev. Andrus. We talked about everything. He was a real friend. County Commissioners called on Rev. Andrus to give the invocation at their meetings and he never turned us down.”

His longtime friend and church member Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “I knew Bro. Andrus from the time he arrived in Chattanooga in the early 60’s; he impressed me as a very gracious person with a passion for people. He was known for his Biblical ministry, hearty laughter, and deep devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’ll remember John as a Man of God.”

Rev. Andrus was born and raised in Orange County, Calif. Upon graduation from Fullerton High School, he enrolled in a junior college, later transferring to Pasadena College in Pasadena, where he earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees. Rev. Andrus then did graduate work at Whittier College in California.

Rev. Andrus said someone gave him some books written by the director of the Mount Carmel High School in Breathitt County, Kentucky. It’s a non-denominational school but has heavy influence from Asbury University affiliated with the Methodist Church. Rev Andrus said after corresponding with the director, she offered him a job. Rev. Andrus served on the staff of the Christian school for 11 years. He lived in the boy’s dorm, ate in the school dining room, and got his clothing out of the mission closet. “I took the job on faith, and that’s the way we lived, but God always provided.”

Rev. Andrus drove on Sunday nights to the Ashland, Kentucky’s First Church of the Nazarene where Dr. Lawrence B. Hicks was pastor. The two became good friends and, when Dr. Hicks accepted the call to Chattanooga’s First Church of the Nazarene, he offered the 35-year-old the assistant pastor’s job.

When Dr. Hicks left Chattanooga and returned to Kentucky, Rev. Andrus accepted the church's call as pastor, where he remained until retirement in 1993.

Rev. Andrus said, “As a preacher of the Gospel I’m still learning. One of my favorite things to do is to travel to Texas and visit with my daughter and while there our family attends Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco to hear Dr. Chuck Swindoll.

Rev. Andrus said, “Dr. Swindoll and I became good friends. He sent me several of his books. Dr. Swindoll loves to laugh; he sent me his two CD’s of funny memories. I listen to his Insight for Living radio program every chance I get. He’s so down to earth.”

Rev. Andrus said, “Dr. Swindoll presents the Gospel so anybody can understand. He’s at the top of my preachers’ list. I always look forward to worshiping in his church while visiting my family.”

Mrs. Claire Goodwin (my late aunt) served as Bro. Andrus’ secretary the entire time he was pastor. Mrs. Goodwin said the pastor was very structured and made daily visits to the hospitals; he preached hundreds of funerals, even those of non–members. Mrs. Goodwin said, “Bro. Andrus always saved time every day for his Bible study and prayer.”

Chattanooga Funeral Home president Gene Pike would call Rev. Andrus to do services of families who didn’t have a minister. Mr. Pike said he enjoyed working with Rev. Andrus; “He had a deep passion for our families who were grieving.”

Rev. Andrus said, “It was a great opportunity to listen and share the Gospel with so many.”

The late Tennessee Senator Howard Baker Jr. arranged for Rev. Andrus to go to the White House in 1969 and meet President and Mrs. Richard Nixon. Rev. Andrus said he got to talk to the President about Whittier College as they both had attended the school.

Rev. Andrus became pen pals with America’s beloved gospel singer George Beverly Shea with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Rev. Andrus said he contacted Mr. Shea and invited him to a special event at First Church. Although the singer couldn’t attend, they became friends, writing each other for years. Rev. Andrus said the two even talked about the famous 1953 Billy Graham Crusade at the Warner Park Field House. “Mr. Shea remembered singing one of my favorite songs with the choir, Life’s Railway to Heaven.”

During his time as pastor of the large church, Rev. Andrus had fond memories of working with some of Chattanooga’s best known clergy - Dr. Lee Roberson, Dr. J.R. Faulkner, Dr. George Blanchard, Dr. Gary Carver, Dr. J. Fred Thompson, Rev. Ben Haden, Rev. T. Perry Brannon and Rev. Earle Stevens. “I did funeral services with each of them, they were so gracious.”

Bro. Andrus was a very patriotic person and received 11 Valley Forge Freedoms Foundation Awards for his sermons promoting God and Country themes.

The pastor was proud of his large collection of presidential campaign buttons dating back to the early 1900’s.

“When I retired I felt it was God’s time for me to change courses.” Bro. Andrus established ministries in several retirement centers and nursing homes until his health began to fail.

Longtime Red Bank Baptist Church member and assisted living resident Gladys Brown said, “We all looked forward to Bro. Andrus' monthly messages on Sunday afternoons; he visited after his sermons and cared for each of us.”

Bro. Andrus was faithful to visit this writer’s mother and brother at St. Barnabas Nursing Home on many Sunday afternoons. They talked about mother’s music and playing the piano at First Church of the Nazarene for several decades. Bro. Andrus was a very good listener and my family looked forward to his visits.

Bro. Andrus enjoyed eating at area Cracker Barrel restaurants where he knew many of the diners and servers by their first names. His church member of many years, Richard Thompson, took his pastor to the East Ridge Cracker Barrel on Thursdays for several years.

Bro. Andrus is survived by his wife Loretta, daughter Lenae, son Tad, grandchildren and several step-daughters.

Commissioner Adams said, “I often stopped by the Main and Willow Street church to visit with Bro. Andrus and he always had time for me. I would see the pastor walking up and down streets near his church inviting residents to come and visit. I remember the tall minister helping a burned out family get back on their feet, He was a real pastor who just enjoyed spending time with people.”

Rev. Andrus said, “I watch Andy Griffith and David Carroll almost every day. Sheriff Andy Taylor (Griffith) was fair and honest. When television news anchor (Carroll) delivers the news, he’s very believable.”

Anchorman Carroll said, “Rev. Andrus was a great leader. He set a good example with his work in the church, his love for his family and his deep patriotism. He loved our nation and was a true student of history. His big smile brightened every room he entered. Thankfully, his influence will live on in all of us he touched.”

Pat Doremus was the receptionist at Chattanooga Funeral Home for 30 years and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Rev. Andrus would joke with Mrs. Doremus that “Baptists aren’t the only ones that like fried chicken and potato salad, Nazarenes do also.” Mrs. Doremus said Rev. Andrus accepted her invitation to a seniors luncheon at HPBC where the two enjoyed a fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings.

Shortly after Rev. Andrus' passing, his daughter Lenae sent out a text saying, “My dad just passed, thank you all for everything. It means more than you know.”

Arrangements are being handled by the Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Chapel.

* * *

PRESENTATION – CERTIFICATE OF HONOR – JOHN R. ANDRUS – MARCH 7, 2018

Commissioner Chester Bankston and Trustee Bill Hullander recognized the Reverend John. R. Andrus for his work in the community and wished him continued health and happiness on his 90th birthday. Commissioner Bankston then asked for a Certificate honoring Mr. Andrus 90th birthday to be read into the record. Mr. Hullander invited friends of Mr. Andrus to the podium including Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles, Chief Deputy Trustee Susan Bedwell, and County Auditor Jenneth Randall. Mr. Hullander honored Mr. Andrus comparing him to the late Billy Graham and commended him for his dedicated service to the community.

HAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING MARCH 7, 2018 Mr. Hullander recalled fond memories of Rev. Andrus. Trustee Hullander invited the Clerk Knowles to say a few words pertaining to his friendship with Mr. Andrus. Mr. Knowles spoke highly of Mr. Andrus and mentioned that Mr. Andrus was his Pastor for about 25 years. He stated that during this time he worked closely with Mr. Andrus on various church projects for the church and knew him to be a great and humble man of God. In response to the recognition Mr. Andrus stated that he grew up in Southern California, but happy to have been a part of Hamilton County since 1962. He thanked the Commission for the recognition and voiced his appreciation to everyone for the honor. He was given a round of applause. He then shook hands with members of the Commission, Assistant County Attorney Neill Southerland, and Mayor Jim Coppinger.