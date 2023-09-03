Youths 13, 14 And 11 Lead Deputies On Chase In Stolen Car

Youths 13, 14 and 11 led deputies on a chase in a stolen car early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:15 am, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Lincoln MKZ that was being driven in the 6500 block of Shallowford Road with its headlights off. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued that went through Brainerd, through the tunnel to downtown Chattanooga.

Spike strips were deployed around Main Street, but the driver managed to avoid them. A HCSO deputy was able to successfully conduct a P.I.T. Maneuver in the 2200 block of Market Street.

Three juveniles were taken into to custody. It was later determined the vehicle they were in had just been stolen.

Two of the juveniles, the driver and passenger, were booked into the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. Attachments will be taken out for the other passenger.