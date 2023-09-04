Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO
2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA
2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, MARRELL RYAN
2615 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045460
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
COOLEY, TIMOTHY K
312 MCBRIEN RD.
APT. 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOLISE, WENDY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODWIN, ERIC JAMAL
298 ARCHER LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GORDON, TODD
10518 BRICKHILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARVEY, BRANDON WILL
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO
44 ST ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
HOMELESS Madison, 371154023
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KNIGHT, TAMORA M
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
LOCKHART, JESSICA DARLENE
43 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCAIN, PAUL E
83 BEAVER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307417703
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN
4322 KATIE KIM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, ROBERT WILLIAM
9052 HAILEYS POND DR OOLTEWAH, 373634863
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE
101 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 374045407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS
38 HOODENPYLE LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PHELPS, NICOLE ANTONIETTE
3202 JOSELIN LN Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
870 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDRIDGE, JOEL
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042628
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
140 Neighbors Rd Hohenwald, 384622566
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
2606 E 46th St Chattanooga, 374073319
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, ANGEL DENISE
3RD THOMAS DRIVES CHICAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILNER, JERROD
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WRIGHT, MICHAEL L
1945 IGOU CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOTHER, ALLEN JAMES
6589 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
