Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO

2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA

2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, MARRELL RYAN

2615 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045460

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



COOLEY, TIMOTHY K

312 MCBRIEN RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, MARRELL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY COOLEY, TIMOTHY K

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/27/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOLISE, WENDY ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/08/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOODWIN, ERIC JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/25/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARVEY, BRANDON WILL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KNIGHT, TAMORA M

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) LOCKHART, JESSICA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MCCAIN, PAUL E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE MILLER, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/31/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD GO GA) RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDRIDGE, JOEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, MITCHELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, ANGEL DENISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE WILNER, JERROD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/13/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WRIGHT, MICHAEL L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/25/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

