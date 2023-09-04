Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO 
2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA 
2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, MARRELL RYAN 
2615 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045460 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

COOLEY, TIMOTHY K 
312 MCBRIEN RD.

APT. 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA 
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOLISE, WENDY ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODWIN, ERIC JAMAL 
298 ARCHER LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GORDON, TODD 
10518 BRICKHILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARVEY, BRANDON WILL 
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO 
44 ST ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KEVIN LEBRON 
HOMELESS Madison, 371154023 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KNIGHT, TAMORA M 
2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

LOCKHART, JESSICA DARLENE 
43 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON 
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCAIN, PAUL E 
83 BEAVER AVE ROSSVILLE, 307417703 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN 
4322 KATIE KIM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, ROBERT WILLIAM 
9052 HAILEYS POND DR OOLTEWAH, 373634863 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE 
101 NORTH HOWELL CHATTANOOGA, 374045407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS 
38 HOODENPYLE LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PHELPS, NICOLE ANTONIETTE 
3202 JOSELIN LN Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL 
870 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDRIDGE, JOEL 
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042628 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
140 Neighbors Rd Hohenwald, 384622566 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, MITCHELL LEE 
2606 E 46th St Chattanooga, 374073319 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, ANGEL DENISE 
3RD THOMAS DRIVES CHICAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL 
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILNER, JERROD 
3919 WELDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WRIGHT, MICHAEL L 
1945 IGOU CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YOTHER, ALLEN JAMES 
6589 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:
BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, MARRELL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
COOLEY, TIMOTHY K
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOLISE, WENDY ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODWIN, ERIC JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARVEY, BRANDON WILL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERNANDEZ-MEJIA, GENERO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KNIGHT, TAMORA M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
LOCKHART, JESSICA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MCCAIN, PAUL E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MILLER, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/31/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD GO GA)
RECTOR, RUSTY DONYAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDRIDGE, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, MITCHELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, ANGEL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILNER, JERROD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/13/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WRIGHT, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/25/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
