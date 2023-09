Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 28-Sept. 3:

GOINES CHARLENE ERMINA W/F 37 MISD OFFICER RIGGS SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

TURNER LARRY JOE B/M 72 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

KELLEN RYAN CHRISTOPHER W/M 34 MISD OFFICER LEAMON DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GATES COREY DAVID W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

TURNER JEREMIAH DONTE B/M 21 FELONY OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION

PEEL FRANKIE LEE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER HUNT IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FOWLER STACY DEE W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH

BURDEN RACHAEL STEPHANIE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

WHITE TAMMY NOVEL W/F 44 MISD OFFICER GALYON FTA

STONE ERIC -- W/M -- -- OFFICER TEMPLETON RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

COPPER MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 37 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA

RAMIREZ MARCO ANTONIO H/M 22 MISD OFFICER WALTOUR DUI, SPEEDING, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

MCCARY MICHAEL JAMES W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS PROBATION VIOLATION

HILL MICHAEL KEYES W/M 52 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DEVLIN JOSEPH LEE W/M 27 MISD OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY

PHILLIPS JILLIAN MICHELLE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMS ZACHARIAH COLE W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GANT DAVID BRADLEY W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH

MCCULLOUGH JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH

SHERRILL MICHAEL DWAYNE W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH

WHITED CHRISTOPHER DALE W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GARDNER DAVINA HOPE W/F 46 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTA

FREDRICK CANDACE DIANE W/F 54 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTA x2

CAMP CHARLES WENDALL W/M 61 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN DAVID FLEMING W/M 56 MISD OFFICER MOSS DUI, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY

TERRAZAS- SEGURA CESAR ALAN H/M 24 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, SPEEDING

HITCHCOCK BRITTANY KEARA B/F 32 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO STOP SIGN, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

WILLIS JOHNNY DEVAN W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN MYRON ALEXANDER B/M 39 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

WADDLE JACE A W/M 20 MISD OFFICER HAVEN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21, POSSESSION OF TOBACCO RELATED OBJECTS BY A MINOR

HARRISON JOSHUA THOMAS W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, FTML

WILLIAMS KELLY MARIE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-COMBO, FTML, SPEEDING

DEAN SHANNON BLAKE W/M 52 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOWELL ROBERT JASON W/M 49 MISD OFFICER FOUTS LICENSE SUSPENDED

YORK DONNA RENEA W/F 57 MISD OFFICER HOUSER LICENSE SUSPENDED, TAILIGHT, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

MARCHMAN LAVONTE LADQUIST B/M 18 MISD OFFICER HINCH NO LICENSE, FAILURE TO STOP FOR BUS, SPEEDING

GRONCKI ANDREW JAMES W/M 30 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JOHNSON KANDY MARIE W/F 46 MISD MULLIS SIMPLE BATTERY, FTA- ROSSVILLE

HUNTER JANELLE MORGAN B/F 23 MISD MULLIS SIMPLE BATTERY

BARRETT ROBERT LAMAR W/M 58 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 41 FEL OFFICER SIMPSON AGG ASSAULT, SIMPLE BATTERY

CROWDER JACOB ALLAN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER WILLETT FTA

LARGENT JACOB TYLER W/M 28 FEL OFFICER PEPPERS ENTERING AUTO, FINACIAL CARD FRAUD X2

OSHEA-HEDDEN KATIE MARISA W/F 32 FEL DCS PROBATION

BRYANT SAMANTHA KAYLA W/F 40 FEL OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION

KING JOSEPH LAMAR W/M 22 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JUV JUV JUV B/F 14 FEL OFFICER LYNN BATTERY AGAINST SCHOOL TEACHER

DUNN MICHAEL WILLIAM W/M 23 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

DECKER JOHNATHAN PHILLIP W/M 47 FEL OFFICER MILLER TRAFFICKING FENTANYL, PROBATION VIOLATION

WALKER III CLARENCE WILLIAM B/M 49 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

WORKMAN DANIEL AARON W/M 48 FEL OFFICER AVAN PROBATION VIOLATION

PAYNE SCOTT ALAN W/M 56 MISD OFFICER HEAD FTA

NOWLIN KARRIE MAE W/F 47 MISD BROWN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SUSPENDED TAG, NO INSURANCE

MOORE RICKY RECARDO W/M 26 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY CONVERSION

JOHNSON BRANDON STEVEN W/M 37 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DUI-ALCOHOL, NO INSURANCE, VIEW OBSTRUCTED

WHITMORE HILLARY ELISE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER WASIM CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WHITMORE JOSEPH DEWAYNE W/M 33 MISD OFFICER WASIM SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WAGNER CAMERON LEE W/M 19 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HOLCOMB LEXUS DARLENE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GRANT JAMESON DUANE W/M 23 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOWLER DAGEN CARROLL B/M 21 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA

WORTMAN SHAUNA CHRISTINA W/M 42 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

BAKER BYRON AXLE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

YATES KRISTOPHER NELSON B/M 33 MISD OFFICER GALYON DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

LIVINGSTON MICHAEL STEPHEN W/M 31 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, NO SEAT BELT

BROWN MAENIKI LEVI B/M 19 FELONY OFFICER CARTER FALSE IMPRISONMENT, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

HELMS MARGARET NICOLE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON

VASQUEZ ESTUARDO PEREZ H/M 18 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/F 16 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, CRUETLY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA, BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST LEO

TUCKER CODY LEE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, SPEEDING

MCBRYAR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS PROBATION VIOLATION

NEALE HALEY FAITH W/F 23 MISD OFFICER JACOBS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

GRIFFEY ALEXIS MADISON W/F 23 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, OPEN CONTAINER

JAMES KALEY ALEXIS W/F 22 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER

SIMPSON JAMES RICHARD W/M 36 MISD OFFICER THOMASON P.U.I

BLACKWELL SAMUEL JACOB W/M 27 MISD OFFICER HAVEN P.U.I

MEADOWS BREANNA IVY W/F 21 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO D.U.I

KENNEDY TRISTEN LAKE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO D.U.I, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON

ORDAZ CHRISTIAN ANGEL H/M 35 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, HANDS FREE VIOLATION

WILLIAMS BRITTNEY AUTUM B/F 42 -- OFFICER WINKLER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WILKEY PAMELA FAYE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

WHITNER TONY NMN B/M 39 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO BRAKE LIGHTS, DEFECTIVE TIRES, NO SEAT BELT

KIKER ROMAN THRISTINE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER BALLARD D.U.I, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO SEAT BELT

BROWN AMANDA WALENA W/F 47 -- OFFICER DEAL HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

CREASMAN KERRY ALEN W/M 59 -- SELF HOLD FOR COURT

MCDONALD CHANDLER JACOB W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

JOHNSON- COOK KACIE BRIANNA B/F 24 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, SPEEDING

ARRINGTON MELANIE DANIELLE W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING W/O A LICENSE ON PERSON, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, NO HEADLIGHT

HOLDEN NICHOLAS AUSTIN W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

KINZALOW CHASE FITZGERALD W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CARTER HERMAN RICKY W/M 60 MISD OFFICER SCARBROUGH HIT AND RUN

BEED HENRY NMN B/M 66 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

CLAYTON KAIDEN RAY W/M 17 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, POSS. OF ALCHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21, SPEEDING, HANDS FREE VIOLATION, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CABRERA ADOLFO NMN H/M 47 MISD OFFICER BROOME DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

JOHNSON MATTHEW BRIAN W/M 61 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

COOPER LARRYEN ANTWON B/M 38 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, DUI- DRUGS CHILD ENDANGERMENT x2, SPEEDING, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPERATING VEHICLE W/O A VALID TAG, NO SEAT BELT ON CHILD x2, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

CURTIS ADAM BRICEN W/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- COMBO, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, RECKLESS DRIVING, WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON